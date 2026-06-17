Questions remain about College Football Playoff expansion after presentation on future formats

College Football Playoff leaders met with FBS conference commissioners Wednesday in Denver for a discussion about potential future expansion. Specifically, they dove into how the proposed 16- and 24-team formats would work if implemented for the upcoming 2027 college football season.

Of course, as has been the case surrounding CFP expansion for much of the last year, commissioners walked away with more questions than answers, according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, who spoke with College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark following Wednesday’s presentation.

“We did have some discussion about 16 (teams), but I will say that the majority of the discussion was about 24,” Clark told ESPN. “I think 16 is — from some of the operational elements — we probably have more answers for 16 because it’s a bit closer to 12 and what we’re doing now. So that drove the discussion more to 24 because it is so different and there’s so many other variables that we have to consider.”

The Big Ten and SEC, which must come to a consensus regarding any future Playoff expansion, remain at odds over the format, with the SEC still pushing for a 16-team field and the Big Ten behind the 24-team model. Despite pushback from the SEC, the 24-team format has garnered overwhelming support from most of the rest of the Power Four leagues and Notre Dame, each of whom have put their collective weight behind the proposal during their recent Spring meetings.

Still, some significant questions remain about how a 24-team format would play out in reality, including whether the additional revenue received from an updated media distribution agreement would properly compensate the Power Four leagues for the projected revenue loss associated with losing their conference championship games.

“I’ll be honest, every time we gave an answer, two or three more questions would pop out of that,” Clark told ESPN. “That’s how good decisions are made. So we walked away with a list of things that we have to figure out and work through and give them some options.”

The adoption of the 24-team model requires a complete overhaul of the college football schedule, including the complete elimination of conference title games in order to add the additional opening round Playoff games during the second week of December. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti projected the Power Four would collectively lose approximately $200 million in annual revenue if conference title games were eliminated, according to CBS Sports.

Despite that reported figure, no potential revenue numbers were discussed during Wednesday’s presentation, according to Clark, despite the presence of CFP media consultants. Adding additional Playoff games would open the current media distribution agreement with ESPN to additional broadcasters such as FOX and streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

“We more talked about scheduling and what the different options would look like, and that’s really important for us because there’s a few questions that the commissioners had that we need to be able to answer for them,” Clark told ESPN. “I think they gave us some clarity and some guidance to help us to really get to some of those answers.”

Any potential format change for the 2027 season would need to be approved before the Dec. 1 deadline, though that could be pushed back as it was a year ago. If the Big Ten and SEC remain in a stalemate and can’t come to a resolution on future expansion, the 2027 field will simply remain at 12 teams.