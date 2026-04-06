Quinnipiac expected to hire Roman Owen

Quinnipiac is expected to hire UNLV’s Roman Owen as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3.

Owen has spent the last six seasons at UNLV as associate head coach under Lindy La Rocque, helping build one of the best mid-major programs in the country. During his time with the Lady Rebels, the program posted an impressive 128-30 overall record, including a 79-11 mark in conference play.

Before UNLV, Owen built his resume at a number of stops across the country. He served as an assistant at Yale from 2015 to 2018, then as recruiting coordinator at Tulsa, and spent one season at North Texas before joining La Rocque’s staff in Las Vegas.