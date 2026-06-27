Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves presents $25,000 donation at Manning Passing Academy

Todd Graves, the owner and founder of Raising Cane’s, presented a $25,000 donation at the 30th annual Manning Passing Academy on Friday. He was joined by Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning at Nicholls State University.

The check was presented during the Friday Night Lights on-field skills showcase. This is the fifth consecutive year Raising Cane’s has been the presenting sponsor at the Manning Passing Academy, donating a total of $125,000 over the years.

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Along with the donation, Graves also spent time with top college football quarterbacks, including Texas‘ Arch Manning, USC’s Jayden Maiava, Tennessee’s George McIntyre, Washington‘s Demond Williams Jr., and Ohio State‘s Julian Sayin. Raising Cane’s also sponsored the Quarterback Long Shot Challenge, where Arizona QB Noah Fifita came out on top and won free Raising Cane’s for a year and exclusive merch.

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin/Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Todd Graves has a longstanding relationship with the Manning family. Archie Manning has mentored Graves, and they have spent years investing in youth through football and community initiatives.

Manning Passing Academy and Raising Cane’s celebrate 30 years

The Manning Passing Academy began in 1996, the same year Raising Cane’s opened its first restaurant. In that first year, the academy had 185 campers. It has now grown to 30,000 athletes seeking to succeed on and off the field.

“Thirty years is hard to imagine,” Archie Manning, the founder of the Manning Passing Academy, told Nola.com. “When we started it, we just thought we’d have a nice little regional camp, a Louisiana-Alabama-Mississippi kinda thing. We never imagined it would turn into what it is today. I don’t think there’s ever been as many good college quarterbacks as there are this year. We had more requests than we could honor.”

Archie Manning also discussed why the Manning Passing Academy is one of his favorite times of the year. “We’re constantly trying to upgrade the camp, but in a way, we do a lot of the same things we did in 1996,” he said. “(Friday Night Lights) is always a fun competition, and we are working hard to make it a great show.

“The camp is always one of my favorite times of the year because I get to see my boys and my grandkids. In 30 years, none of them has ever missed a single minute or left before the camp is over. That means a lot to me.”