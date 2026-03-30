Randy Bennett releases statement on health following Arizona State hire

Arizona State made a quick hire to replace Bobby Hurley, turning the keys of the program over to Randy Bennett. The move was reported on by Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 on March 23. And to this point, there has still been no press conference introduction. Bennett’s health was identified as the reason.

Now, around a week later, Bennett has released a statement on his health. Bennett is working with people at Mayo Clinic, one of the state’s best hospitals. He assured everyone that things are “under control” and activities will resume as normal in the near future.

“Last week, when I arrived in Arizona, a health situation surfaced that I’m working through right now,” Bennett said. “I’m in good hands, we feel good about the plan, and I’m incredibly appreciative of the care I’ve received from the team at Mayo Clinic. Everything is under control, and I will be back at full strength very soon.

“What I want people to know is that nothing about our momentum has changed… I look forward to meeting everyone who is ready to make Sun Devil Basketball great very soon.”

Bennett will make this way to Tempe after spending 25 seasons at Saint Mary’s. The Gaels were one of the top mid-major programs in college basketball, consistently making the NCAA Tournament. Five straight Selection Sundays have seen Saint Mary’s pop up in a bracket, three as a five-seed. In total, Bennett made the NCAA Tournament 12 times and made the Sweet Sixteen once.

Arizona State feels as if Bennett can replicate the success at the high-major level. There is just a slight pause before the hire becomes officially official, as Bennett works to get back to 100%.

Arizona State looking for bigger postseason presence under Randy Bennett

Unfortunately, the Sun Devils were not too much of a presence when it came to the NCAA Tournament under Hurley. In 11 seasons, only three appearances popped up — one of which was the First Four. Arizona State was an 11-seed every single time, failing to win a game. Hurley appeared to be well-liked but results did not come.

Right now, the postseason drought sits at three seasons. Two of those are as members of the Big 12, where the conference record sits at 11-27. Bennett will have a bit of a rebuild on his hands. But in the modern age of college basketball, success can be found right away if the right players are acquired.