Ranking college football's top five offensive playcallers

With the college football world in offseason mode following the conclusion of Spring practice last month, it’s now “Ranking Season.” And the guys over at the Crain & Cone On3 Show delivered with their list of college football’s top five offensive playcallers during Tuesday’s show with Coach Dan Casey.

Casey is an offensive aficionado who runs The Coaches Collective Podcast, as well as CoachDanCasey.com, which delivers “creative solutions for cutting-edge offensive playcallers.” During Tuesday’s show, co-hosts Jake Crain, Blain Crain and David Cone, the former Michigan quarterback, delved into the ins and outs of what makes a great offensive playcaller while Casey ranked the best in the business today.

Check out Casey’s full top five list of college football’s best playcallers below:

Despite some less-than-inspired offensive play at Texas last season, especially early in the season as Arch Manning was developing as the Longhorns’ QB1, Sarkisian remains college football’s best play-caller in Casey’s eyes. Sarkisian even has his own play called “the Sark screen,” which Casey described as “play-action with a little reverse to it” before throwing to the running back once the screen is established. With Manning back in 2026, Sarkisian will have plenty of opportunities to show 2025 was an outlier.

Casey: “I think Sark does more for the play-calling head coach than just about anybody in college football. And I know he’s taken some criticism at Texas for not handing off play-calling duties, but … he’s an elite play-caller, and he needs to keep that play sheet in his hands.”

“Without a doubt SARK gets stolen from the most out of any play caller”



–@CoachDanCasey on who the best CFB play caller is pic.twitter.com/C0PuZbs9SS — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) May 5, 2026

Although Stein isn’t expected to call plays at Kentucky in 2026, Stein makes Casey’s top five list based on what he accomplished over the past three seasons as Oregon‘s offensive coordinator. Under Stein’s direction, the Ducks have routinely been among the Top 10 highest-scoring offenses in FBS, ranking 10th nationally in 2025 and second in 2023 when Oregon averaged 44.2 points. Kentucky’s offense should be much improved after ranking near the bottom of the SEC in multiple offensive metrics in 2025.

Casey: “I just think in terms of quarterback development, I don’t know if many people are doing it better than Will Stein right now. The guys that he’s had come through his system the past few years at Oregon, … it just seems like every year that system takes a step forward and the quarterbacks play extremely well.”

While Diego Pavia got much of the credit for Vanderbilt’s turnaround the past two seasons, Casey acknowledged the work done by Beck, the 62-year-old second-year Commodores coordinator. Beck followed Pavia and veteran head coach Jerry Kill from New Mexico State in 2024 and completely transformed Vandy’s offensive approach. The ‘Dores were No. 8 nationally in scoring offense and No. 9 in total offense after averaging 38.5 points and 463.1 total yards per game in 2025.

Casey: “What they do offensively for the football junkies out there, they run a strong and a quick line, so they’re literally flipping the offensive line every play with the strongside and the weakside, which is totally unique in college football. It’s very old-school in a lot of ways. … Just the multiplicity of their run game is unbelievable.”

Weis followed Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge where he’ll continue to direct the Tigers’ offense in much the same way he did in Oxford the past four seasons. Although the offensive scheme has Kiffin’s fingerprints all over it, the 33-year-old Weis gets major credit from Casey for how he designs the weekly game plan and calls plays on gameday, even if Kiffin occasionally influences plays from time to time. Ole Miss had the FBS’ No. 2 total offense last season, averaging 489.7 total yards per game in 2025.

Casey: “It’s kind of a mixture between what Tennessee and Baylor with Art Briles were running with the deep choice stuff. But you’ve also got this almost pro-style influence from Lane Kiffin (with) some of the crossing routes, just the way they create space for people to run free and always have great packages for the redzone.”

5. Drew Cronic, Navy Midshipmen offensive coordinator

The 52-year-old Cronic makes Casey’s list at No. 5, given his affinity for keeping opposing defensive coordinators off balance and utilizing creative shifts and motions that keep defenses guessing. Casey even called Cronic “one of the most elite playcallers in football right now.” That’s high praise given Navy’s old-school, run-based Wing-T offensive scheme, which led the FBS in rushing last season, averaging 285.6 yards per game on the ground in 2025.

Casey: “He has this fascinating blend of the Wing-T, where they’ll get under center and do some really cool stuff in the run game, and then they get in the gun, run the quarterback. Their passing game was unbelievably effective this past year off of play action.”

HONORABLE MENTION: Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans head coach