Ranking every ACC recruiting class by blue-chip commitment percentage

As the ACC looks to make up ground on the big boys in the Big Ten and the SEC, one of the primary ways they’re doing it is on the recruiting trail. 2026 was the best year in recent memory for the conference in terms of total blue-chip signees, and they’re looking to capitalize on that again in 2027.

However, the numbers are a bit top-heavy this early in the cycle when it comes to commitments and a few schools are well out in front of the rest.

Rivals breaks down each team’s recruiting class by its blue-chip percentage (# of 4- and 5-star commits divided by total commits):

Rhett Lashlee and Co. made headlines in the 2026 class with a top-25 crop despite a bit of a letdown season on the field. They’ve continued that recruiting momentum early into this cycle, with three of their four commitments ranking as blue-chippers. Four-star wideout Trey Haralson is the headliner os the class thus far, joined by four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler and four-star offensive lineman Qua Ford. All three hail from the Lone Star State.

The ‘Canes have the makings of another elite class early on after finishing No. 8 in last year’s Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Recent commit Nick Lennear — a wideout from nearly Miami Carol City High — just earned his fifth star after the latest rankings updates. Mario Cristobal and Co. also added the country’s No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams earlier this month. A trio of in-state four-stars in Sean Tatum, Demarcus Deroche and Jaylyn Jones round out the blue-chippers so far.

Mike Norvell will need a huge turnaround on the field this year to keep his job, and signing a highly ranked recruiting class wouldn’t hurt either. A pair of early blue-chip commitments have already backed off their pledges to the ‘Noles, but three still remain in the class. Four-star safety Mekhi Williams has been committed for over a year, while blue-chip linebacker Gregory Batson and Anthony Cavallaro announced for FSU in November and January, respectively.

High school recruiting has been on a downward trend for Clemson the past few years. And it’s something Dabo Swinney and his staff will have to fix if they’re going to right the ship. The Tigers have a solid early start with six players ranked among the top-50 at their positions already committed. Four-star linebacker Bryce Kish is a major rankings riser in recent months, and quarterback Kharim Hughley checks in as the No. 12 passer in the class. Wide receiver Trey Wimbley is another blue-chip playmaker in the fold.

Tosh Lupoi has hit the ground running since taking over in Berkeley, retaining key pieces off the 2025 roster and attacking the recruiting trail with force. The Golden Bears already have more blue-chip commitments (3) than they did for the entire 2026 recruiting cycle. They’ve done so by prioritizing their own state and landing three blue-chips from inside the borders. Four-star Charles Davis is a top-150 prospect nationally, while edge rusher Troy Bowens and safety Myles Baker are two of the Golden State’s best defenders.

Other ACC teams with notable blue-chip commitments

Louisville – 33%

NC State – 25%

Virginia Tech – 20%

Note: Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Duke, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia and Boston College do not have any blue-chip commitments so far in the 2027 class.