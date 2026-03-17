Ranking every team in the NCAA Tournament field 1-68 entering March Madness

The NCAA Tournament will tip off on Tuesday night from Dayton, Ohio, where the First Four games will put the final teams into the mix for First Round position. The full slate opens on Thursday and Friday, with a full day of matchups across the bracket.

Before the first weekend of March Madness begins, fans across the country are looking to find the best teams in college basketball and advance them in the bracket. Ranking all 68 teams is a difficult task with such a wide variety of contenders, but should come close to the seed-lines provided by the Selection Committee.

To sort through it all, the same base formula used to compile bracketology updates has been used to rank the teams on strength. The calculations account for analytic performance and strength of resume metrics.

Here is how each team stacks up against their rivals entering the NCAA Tournament, from the top teams all the way to the bottom of the bracket. The computer ranks them from 1-68.

1. Duke

Duke barely edges out Michigan for the top spot, according to the computers. The Blue Devils enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, suggesting that the Selection Committee got it right in seeding by all accounts.

2. Michigan

Michigan sits in second, barely falling behind Duke in the final computer numbers. However, the Selection Committee punished a third loss on the resume, which did bring Arizona closer to them, by placing the Wolverines in the No. 3 spot.

3. Arizona

Arizona sits in the third spot, with plenty cushion from the rest of the field and a small gap to the top teams. The Wildcats were rewarded for their postseason resume as well, jumping Michigan for the No. 2 spot in the field after winning the Big 12.

4. Houston

Houston comes out in the fourth spot based on consistency across both analytic and resume-based models, just above Florida. Even as the 2-seed in their region, the data shows that they are firmly in the mix for best team in that bracket.

5. Florida

Despite falling below Houston in this ranking, the Gators are within a close margin to their bracket rival. They performed better in analytic models, but just behind in the resume metrics and ultimately got the nod for the final 1-seed spot.

6. Purdue

Purdue surged up a number of the metrics in the final days of the Big Ten Tournament, placing them in a solid position. The Boilermakers rank with the top 2-seeds in the bracket, coming closer to Florida than the next 2-seed behind them.

7. UConn

UConn settles in close to where they landed on the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s seed-line. The analytic numbers did take a slight hit during the Big East Tournament loss, dropping them out of the 1-seed mix.

8. Iowa State

Iowa State joins this group by meeting a high mark in the analytic models, with strong enough resume-based numbers to hold 2-seed value. Again, the Selection Committee’s overall seed-line closely reflects the teams through this point.

9. Virginia

Virginia did solid resume work during the ACC Tournament, continuing to demonstrate why they are one of the most consistent teams in college basketball. The 3-seed line appears the correct spot for the Cavaliers.

10. Michigan State

Michigan State comes in with very consistent numbers across all models, consistently placing them on the 3-seed line. The Spartans stack up well, with a slight edge over Gonzaga for the final spot in the Top 10.

Ranking the rest of the field

11. Gonzaga

12. Arkansas

13. Nebraska

14. Illinois

15. Vanderbilt

16. St. John’s

17. Alabama

18. Kansas

19. Texas Tech

20. Tennessee

21. Wisconsin

22. Louisville

23. BYU

24. North Carolina

25. St. Mary’s

26. Utah State

27. UCLA

28. Kentucky

29. Villanova

30. Miami

31. Ohio State

32. Clemson

33. Georgia

34. Iowa

35. St. Louis

36. Santa Clara

37. TCU

38. NC State

39. VCU

40. Texas A&M

41. UCF

42. SMU

43. Texas

44. Missouri

45. South Florida

46. Miami (OH)

47. McNeese

48. Akron

49. High Point

50. Cal Baptist

51. Northern Iowa

52. Hofstra

53. Hawaii

54. North Dakota State

55. Troy

56. Penn

57. Wright State

58. UMBC

59. Tennessee State

60. Kennesaw State

61. LIU

62. Queens

63. Siena

64. Idaho

65. Howard

66. Furman

67. Lehigh

68. Prairie View