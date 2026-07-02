Ranking SEC football programs with the most transfers entering 2026 season

In the day and age of the transfer portal, college football teams can often undergo sweeping roster changes from one season to the next. Throw in a coaching change and the offseason roster turnover can be significant.

That was certainly the case within the SEC, where each of the six conference programs entering the 2026 season under new head coaches turned over their rosters in a big way this offseason. On3 crunched the numbers and ranked each SEC team by how many transfers — both those added this offseason and ones who were already in the program — each school has in 2026.

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To no one’s surprise: some of the new staffs in the league are working quick to turn things around:

1. Arkansas Razorbacks – 48 transfers

The Razorbacks formally closed the book on the Sam Pittman era with the Nov. 30 hiring of former Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield, leading to a near-total roster overall with an SEC-leading 48 new transfer additions this offseason.

That list includes seven players that hit the portal and followed Silverfield from Memphis, including junior running back Sutton Smith, who led the Tigers with 669 rushing yards and seven scores in 2025. Former Memphis dual-threat QB AJ Hill is entrenched in a battle with 2025 backup KJ Jackson to be the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback in 2026. Suffice it to say, Arkansas fans have plenty of new faces and names to learn before the Hogs kickoff the 2026 against North Alabama on Sept. 5.

2. Auburn Tigers – 46

Auburn is also under new leadership in 2026 with the Nov. 30 hiring of former South Florida head coach Alex Golesh. Like Silverfield, Golesh brought a wealth of familiar USF talent with him as he made the jump to the Power Four ranks with 13 total former Bulls players joining the Tigers out of the transfer portal.

Of course, the biggest name of that mix is star quarterback Byrum Brown, who takes over as Auburn’s starting quarterback after combining for 4,166 total yards and 42 touchdowns in 2025, including 1,008 rushing yards and 14 scores on the ground. Golesh also signed running back Bryson Washington (Baylor) and pass rusher Dashawn Womack (Ole Miss) as part of the Tigers’ offseason overhaul.

3. LSU Tigers – 44

New LSU coach Lane Kiffin, affectionately known as “The Portal King,” went into overdrive after making the controversial jump from Oxford to Baton Rouge in late November. And he went big by signing some of the top names in the portal, including QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), On3’s No. 1-ranked transfer.

In fact, the Tigers inked three of On3’s Top 5-ranked 2026 transfers, and five of the Top 30. That includes the No. 1 EDGE in former Ole Miss pass rusher Princewill Umanmielen and the No. 2 offensive tackle in Jordan Seaton (Colorado). LSU also added DLs Malik Blocton (Auburn) and Jordan Ross (Tennessee), safety Ty Benefield (Boise State) and receivers Jayce Brown (Kansas State) and Eugene Wilson III (Florida).

4. Ole Miss Rebels – 44

Given Kiffin’s aforementioned exit, and the subsequent promotion of former Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, Ole Miss also underwent quite the roster shakeup this offseason. Of course, much of that was attributed to having to replace players that Kiffin poached on his way out the door.

And that was a haul, especially on the defensive side of the ball where the Rebels’ starting 11 will include as many as eight new transfers, including linebackers Keaton Thomas (Baylor) and Luke Ferrelli (Cal/Clemson) and safety Joenel Aguero (Georgia). And don’t overlook Ole Miss’ new additions on offense, including offensive tackle Carius Curne (LSU) and starting QB-in-waiting Deuce Knight (Auburn).

5. Kentucky Wildcats – 42

Kentucky moved on from longtime head coach Mark Stoops after back-to-back losing seasons and tapped former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to replace him, prompting a major roster shakeup. Stein quickly dove into the portal and scooped up a wealth of talented transfers eager for a fresh start.

Among the Wildcats’ most significant signings was former Notre Dame signal caller Kenny Minchey, who was Stein’s hand-picked QB in this year’s class. Kentucky also provided some serious support around Minchey with the additions of offensive linemen Olaus Alinen (Alabama), Lance Heard (Tennessee) and Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State), as well as running backs Jovantae Barnes (Oklahoma) and CJ Baxter (Texas).

6. Missouri Tigers – 39

Seventh-year Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz dove head-first into the portal after an eye-popping 50 players off last year’s roster hit the road in January, including QB1 Beau Pribula. Of course, Drinkwitz did well landing his replacement in former Ole Miss starter Austin Simmons, who was Wally Pipp-ed after injuries relegated him to the Rebels’ bench in favor of breakout star Trinidad Chambliss.

Drinkwitz also managed to rebuild Missouri’s decimated defense with the transfer additions of EDGEs Jaden Jones (Florida State) and Kamauryn Morgan (Baylor); linebackers Malik Bryant (Miami) and Robert Woodyard Jr. (Auburn); and defensive backs Elijah Dotson (Michigan) and Sione Laulea (Oregon).

7. South Carolina Gamecocks – 35

Facing a pivotal sixth season at the helm, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reloaded this offseason around superstar dual-threat QB LaNorris Sellers and elite pass rusher Dylan Stewart. That included inking offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (NC State), On3’s No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 3 player overall.

South Carolina also strengthened its running back rotation with the additions of Christian Clark (Texas) and Jabree Wallace-Coleman (Penn State), and the provided Stewart some support by signing fellow EDGEs Drew Collins (Arkansas State) and Caleb Herring (Tennessee), as well as experienced defensive tackles in Kelby Collins (Alabama), Tomiwa Durojaiye (Illinois) and Jordan Thomas (Georgia).

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs – 34

Mississippi State continued its rebuild under third-year head coach Jeff Lebby with a wealth of new faces this offseason, including providing support for starting QB KaMario Taylor in WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri) and massive OLs DJ Chester (LSU), Miles McVay (North Carolina) and Tyler Miller (LSU).

The Bulldogs also reloaded on defense with the signings of talented defensive linemen Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M), Jayson Jenkins (Florida State), and Amaree Williams (Florida State); and defensive backs Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma), Jameer Grimsley (Florida), and Quentin Taylor (Iowa State).

9. Florida Gators – 32

10. Vanderbilt Commodores – 28

11. Texas A&M Aggies – 26

12. Alabama Crimson Tide – 24

13. Oklahoma Sooners – 23

14. Tennessee Volunteers – 22

15. Texas Longhorns – 21

16. Georgia Bulldogs – 15