Ranking the Top 10 Big Ten Transfers: A look at the most impactful roster additions for the 2026 season

<p>It’s not 2020 anymore. College football has changed. </p> <p>Though recruiting well out of high school will always be important, it’s increasingly hard to gauge how good teams will be during the offseason because of the transfer portal. There’s so much talent moving between rosters in the offseason, many of whom are proven assets who flourish in their new spots. It seems vitally important for a team to be proficient in the portal if it has any designs on playing in the College Football Playoff. </p> <p>So, yes, the portal can giveth as much as it can taketh away.</p> <p>Here’s our ranking at On3 of who we think will be the 10 most impactful Big Ten transfers from the most recent cycle for the 2026 season.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-1-josh-hoover-qb-indiana">1. Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana </h2> <p>As the reality of Indiana’s national title is still settling in for much of the college football community, Hoosiers coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/curt-cignetti-131110/">Curt Cignetti</a></strong> has already turned the page to 2026 for months. This isn’t about one national title for Cignetti. This is about staying power. After losing <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/fernando-mendoza-43783/">Fernando Mendoza</a></strong> to the NFL Draft, Cignetti turned to the portal to replace the quarterback and found TCU’s <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/josh-hoover-67226/">Josh Hoover</a></strong>, who comes to Bloomington with nearly 10,000 career passing yards and 71 touchdown passes. Though there has been some concern about Hoover’s turnovers, he joins the best-completing team he’s been on in his college career. That makes it likely he’s a difference-maker. Whether he can win the Heisman Trophy and lead Indiana to the national title may not be a fair grading rubric, but Mendoza — a transfer from Cal before last season — proved it can be done. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-2-nick-marsh-wr-indiana">2. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana </h2> <p>You know how Indiana isn’t a one-hit wonder? Cignetti, who brought in the two most impactful transfers in the past cycle, has reloaded his roster. After losing <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/elijah-sarratt-175166/">Elijah Surratt</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/omar-cooper-94379/">Omar Cooper</a></strong> to the NFL Draft, Cignetti grabbed <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/nick-marsh-92720/">Nick Marsh</a></strong> from <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/">Michigan State</a></strong>. Before arriving at Indiana, Marsh had two seasons with 100 receptions, 1,311 yards, and nine touchdowns. He was the lone bright spot for a Michigan State offense that lacked serious juice in recent years. Now, Marsh is teaming up with Hoover and fellow receiver <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/charlie-becker-158268/">Charlie Becker</a></strong>, who made crucial plays down the stretch of the national title game to help Indiana win it all. This offense is going to be really fun to watch. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-3-john-henry-daley-de-michigan">3. John Henry Daley, DE, Michigan </h2> <p>It’s a new era at <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-wolverines/">Michigan</a></strong>. The <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/kyle-whittingham-133984/">Kyle Whittingham</a></strong> era. While Whittingham’s reputation as a coach has always been about getting more with less, he brought one of the best defensive players in the country from <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/utah-utes/">Utah</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/john-henry-daley-63784/">John Henry Daley</a></strong>. Impact transfers are about position scarcity, and it’s really hard to find a game-changing edge rusher in the portal. Though there are concerns about Daley’s health — he suffered a torn Achilles late last season — he was virtually unblockable for the Utes while healthy. He had five games last season with multiple tackles for loss. His recovery is going well, and he’s expected to be fully ready for Michigan’s fall camp. If Michigan gets him at his full potential, this Wolverines defense is going to be nasty. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-4-koi-perich-s-oregon">4. Koi Perich, S, Oregon </h2> <p>One of the most influential pickups in the 2025 transfer portal class was Oregon’s acquisition of safety <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/dillon-thieneman-147814/">Dillon Thieneman</a></strong> from <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/purdue-boilermakers/">Purdue</a></strong>. Call this a trend? After Thieneman was selected in the first round of this past year’s NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/oregon-ducks/">Oregon</a></strong> had a spot to fill. What did the Ducks do? They took another safety from a Big Ten peer, <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/koi-perich-162523/">Koi Perich</a></strong>, who comes to Eugene from Minnesota. Perich was one of the best players in the Big Ten a year ago, making 82 tackles and recording an interception for the Gophers. He was also a highly elite kick returner. He’ll have an instant impact for Oregon.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-5-rocco-becht-qb-penn-state">5. Rocco Becht, QB, Penn State </h2> <p>Is <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/rocco-becht-101459/">Rocco Becht</a></strong> the best quarterback in the Big Ten? No. Is he the most important quarterback transfer as of today? No. But there’s no question he has the chance to make a huge impact for a Penn State team dying to get back to national relevance. Penn State was supposed to be a legitimate national title contender last season, but things fell apart, eventually leading to <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/james-franklin-131195/">James Franklin</a></strong>‘s firing. Part of the reason Penn State never reached its ceiling was that former quarterback <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/drew-allar-38915/">Drew Allar</a></strong> never reached his. Enter new head coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/matt-campbell-132266/">Matt Campbell</a></strong>, who arrived at <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/penn-state-nittany-lions/">Penn State</a></strong> with a convoy of talent from Iowa State. The most important transfer is Becht, who is everything Penn State needs at the quarterback position during the transition — consistent and reliable. He’s also very experienced, entering his fourth year as a Power Four starter.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-6-colton-joseph-qb-wisconsin">6. Colton Joseph, QB, Wisconsin </h2> <p>In the middle of last season, it felt like things were falling apart for <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/luke-fickell-132151/">Luke Fickell</a></strong> at <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/sites/badger-blitz/">Wisconsin</a></strong>. Though there is no question Fickell should shoulder the lion’s share of Wisconsin’s failures over the past few years, he was dealt a bad hand — his transfer quarterbacks were severely injured over the past two seasons. Last season, it was <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/billy-edwards-jr-10463/">Billy Edwards Jr.</a></strong>; the year before, it was <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/tyler-van-dyke-118203/">Tyler Van Dyke</a></strong>. Wisconsin now turns to Old Dominion transfer <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/colton-joseph-153619/">Colton Joseph</a></strong>, who comes to Madison after passing for 2,260-plus yards, rushing for more than 1,000 yards, and throwing 34 total touchdowns. Could Joseph be the spark Wisconsin needs to save Fickell’s job? </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-7-wayne-knight-rb-ucla">7. Wayne Knight, RB, UCLA </h2> <p>People are really fired up about <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/bob-chesney-243703/">Bob Chesney</a></strong> at UCLA. By all accounts, he has already flipped the juice within the Bruins program despite not yet coaching a game. There are two reasons for the excitement. First, he comes from <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/college/james-madison-dukes/">James Madison</a></strong>, following the same path to the Big Ten that Cignetti took. Second, Chesney has won everywhere he’s been. Like Cignetti did with <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/indiana-hoosiers/">Indiana</a></strong>, Chesney brought JMU players with him to UCLA. One is running back <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/wayne-knight-197121/">Wayne Knight</a></strong>, who rushed for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry. A year ago, nobody rushed for 500 yards in UCLA’s running back room, so Knight, a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award last year, is a versatile playmaker who should be a big difference-maker for the Bruins. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-8-terry-moore-s-ohio-state">8. Terry Moore, S, Ohio State</h2> <p>Ohio State doesn’t rebuild; it reloads. In 2026, that just looks a little different from what it used to. If Ohio State has a hole on its roster, it can dip into the portal and acquire one of the best players at the position of need. That’s what <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/ohio-state-buckeyes/">Ohio State</a></strong> did with safety <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/terry-moore-146049/">Terry Moore</a></strong>, who steps into a key spot on the Buckeyes’ defense. After last season, Ohio State lost <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/caleb-downs-16957/">Caleb Downs</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/davison-igbinosun-145137/">Davison Igbinoson</a></strong>, and others. The Buckeyes turned to Moore to fill the gap. Moore didn’t play for <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/sites/devils-illustrated/">Duke</a></strong> last season after a torn ACL sidelined him, but in 2024, he was widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the country, recording 71 tackles and 4 interceptions. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-9-terrell-anderson-wr-usc">9. Terrell Anderson, WR, USC </h2> <p><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/usc-trojans/">USC</a></strong> lost its top two receivers when <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/makai-lemon-81341/">Makai Lemon</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jakobi-lane-50629/">Ja’Kobi Lane </a></strong>left for the NFL. But if there’s one thing <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/lincoln-riley-134569/">Lincoln Riley</a></strong> has proven over the years, it’s that his team will have an explosive, fun offense. The Trojans already have the quarterback in the bag with <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jayden-maiava-58668/">Jayden Maiava</a></strong>, but they went shopping in the portal and brought in a stud receiver, <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/terrell-anderson-147630/">Terrell Anderson</a></strong>. Last season at NC State, Anderson had 39 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns, which aren’t jaw-dropping numbers. The reason he is in Los Angeles is the expanded role, which could mean a breakout season. Everyone at USC is raving about him, which probably means something. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading" id="h-10-anthony-colandrea-qb-nebraska">10. Anthony Colandrea, QB, Nebraska</h2> <p>The Big Ten is fairly loaded at the quarterback position, which is why <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/anthony-colandrea-5972/">Anthony Colandrea</a></strong> didn’t make last week’s list ranking the Top 10 signal callers in the conference. He can, however, be a Top 10 most impactful transfer, specifically because of the position he plays and where he’s going. <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/nebraska-cornhuskers/">Nebraska</a></strong> thought it had it all figured out for the foreseeable future when it signed <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/dylan-raiola-147035/">Dylan Raiola</a></strong> out of high school. The former five-star prospect has since transferred to <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/teams/oregon-ducks/">Oregon</a></strong>. There is some talk that Colandrea, the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, could be a better fit in Lincoln. Colandrea is a very exciting athlete who plays with reckless abandon. Maybe he’ll finish his career with a bang. </p> <p><strong>FIVE MORE THAT WILL MAKE AN IMPACT:</strong></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/katin-houser-144655/">Katin Houser</a></strong>, QB, Illinois <br><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/tony-diaz-283566/">Tony Diaz</a></strong>, WR, Iowa<br><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/mister-clark-156227/">Mister Clark</a></strong>, DB, Purdue<br><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/naeem-gladding-152279/">Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding</a></strong>, WR, Maryland <br><strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/james-smith-55915/">James Smith</a></strong>, DL, Ohio State </p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>