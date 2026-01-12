Ranking the Top 25 college football players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Several notable transfers have already found their next home. However, there’s no shortage of top targets who are still available in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Further, more players will continue to enter the portal until it closes on Jan. 16. Of course, players who are still busy competing in the College Football Playoff will receive additional time to consider their options as well.

After all, players like Miami quarterback Carson Beck are proving the importance of the transfer portal on a national stage. With so many players to cover, let’s dive into the Top 25 remaining available players, per On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4

Any team in the country would be happy to have Damon Wilson on its defensive front next season. The All-SEC Second-Team selection recorded 23 tackles, nine sacks, two pass deflections and an interception this past season. Wilson is taking his time in his transfer portal search. He will reportedly visit LSU this weekend.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 12

Koi Perich is at the forefront of several programs’ minds after his breakout season in 2025. Perich notched 82 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two pass breakups and an interception this past season. Moreover, he returned the pick 27 yards for a touchdown. Perich has visited Texas Tech and Oregon, and is expected to play a key role in one of the team’s secondaries next season.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 13

Mandrell Desir played in all 12 of Florida State’s games this past season and started twice. He recorded 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. For his efforts, On3 named him a True Freshman All-American and he was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 17

Husan Longstreet was a five-star prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Longstreet only made four appearances for the Trojans this past season. In his limited action, he completed 13-of-his-15 pass attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also logged 76 rushing yards and two scores on 11 carries.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 23

Oklahoma State is entering a new era after hiring head coach Eric Morris. Nonetheless, Wendell Gregory seemingly won’t be a part of the Cowboys’ future. Gregory is an elite transfer portal prospect after posting 27 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble this past season. He’s checked out multiple schools, most recently visiting Wisconsin, Texas and Kansas State.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 31

Michigan running back Justice Haynes shocked college football fans when he announced he’d be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Haynes amassed 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in the ground game this past season. He also recorded 13 catches for 50 total yards.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 35

Darryll Desir is Mandrell Desir’s twin brother. Like his brother, Darryll played in all 12 of FSU’s games this past season, while making two starts. Darryll finished his debut campaign with 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He was a four-star prospect in high school and still has three years of eligibility remaining.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 40

James Smith recorded a career-high 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Crimson Tide this past season. Smith has been exploring the transfer portal side-by-side with Alabama transfer linebacker Qua Russaw. The pair have visited Ohio State, Missouri, Tennessee and Notre Dame thus far.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 43

DeAndre Moore Jr. only has one season of eligibility remaining, but it could make all the difference for a team’s passing game. Moore racked up 532 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions this past season at Texas. He is actively being recruited by Ole Miss, Colorado and Kentucky in the transfer portal.

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 45

In just two seasons at Pittsburgh, Francis Brewu has developed a reputation as one of the most dangerous pass-rushers in the country. In 12 starts for the Panthers this past season, Brewu collected 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. For his efforts, he was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.

CB Smith Snowden, Utah (46)

QB Ethan Grunkeymeyer, Penn State (64)

LB Qua Russaw, Alabama (65)

CB Shawn Lee Jr., Pittsburgh (70)

S Brandyn Hillman, Michigan (79)

LB Samuel Omosigho, Oklahoma (80)

IOL Joe Brunner, Wisconsin (81)

WR Malcom Simmons, Auburn (88)

S Faheem Delane, Ohio State (92)

DL Kevin Wynn, Florida State (93)

CB Jayden Sanders, Michigan (95)

DL Jarquez Carter, Ohio State (96)

OT Broderick Shull, Auburn (99)

WR Mylan Graham, Ohio State (107)

S Ashlynd Barker, Florida State (110)

This story will be updated.