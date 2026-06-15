Ranking top 10 wide receivers in college football entering the 2026 season

In February, we took a crack at naming the top 10 quarterbacks in college football entering the 2026 season. As you’d expect, people got angry. In fairness, it’s a very difficult task.

Now, as we enter the heat of summer and football feels right around the corner, let’s take a stab at another high-profile position: wide receivers. Maybe this list won’t be quite as controversial? Maybe.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

There are draft analysts who truly believe Smith would have been the No. 1 receiver on half of the NFL rosters last season. He was a sophomore. The truth is, there have been many really good receivers in college football history, but Smith is a unicorn. Through two seasons at Ohio State, he has amassed 163 receptions for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns, and he helped lead the Buckeyes to the national title as a true freshman. Everyone who attempts this list in good faith will rank Smith No. 1. He is a legit Heisman Trophy contender and a sure-fire top-five pick in next year’s draft.

2. Malachi Toney, Miami

From the moment Toney stepped onto a college football field, the country knew he was special. In Miami‘s 27-24 season-opening win over Notre Dame last season, Toney had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. As a true freshman, he oozed talent on television. Throughout the season, Toney’s star continued to rise, and he eventually led the Hurricanes to the national title game. He finished the season with 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning the nickname “Baby Jesus.”

3. Cam Coleman, Texas

Coleman was a five-star receiver in the same class as Smith. Obviously, it’s easy to get overlooked in that scenario. But Coleman spent the first two years of his college career at Auburn, a period when the Tigers struggled to find competent quarterback play. Still, last season, Coleman had 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns. Now he’s at Texas with Arch Manning, an improved offensive line, and fellow receiver Ryan Wingo. It’s scary to think what he may do for the Longhorns this year. We may find out he’s the closest thing to Smith in college football, if we don’t already know it.

4. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Some people reading this may have never heard of Duff. That’s the peril of playing at Rutgers. But to Rutgers’ credit, it did a very good job of holding onto him after last season. You know who has heard of him? Every personnel director and NFL scout in the country. Duff had 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights as a sophomore. The world should expect an even bigger output from the 6-foot-6, 225-pound freak in 2026.

5. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza gets the lion’s share of credit for leading Indiana to the national title last year, but remember the game itself? Becker hauled in two game-changing receptions — one on a pivotal fourth down in the fourth quarter — that lifted the Hoosiers. If Becker had failed to make either of those two remarkable grabs, it’s possible the Hurricanes would be the defending champs. Becker had only 34 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns last year, but he should be a bigger focal point in the offense now that Omar Cooper and Elijah Surratt are in the NFL. The guy is a stud.

6. Duce Robinson, Florida State

Vibes are low in Tallahassee heading into the season, but Florida State has a chance to do something because Robinson is on the roster. A former five-star prospect in the 2023 class, Robinson didn’t live up to the hype his freakish traits promised at USC. He transferred to Florida State before last season and instantly became one of the toughest matchups in the ACC. Robinson had 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns a year ago. Now, Florida State fans have to hope quarterback transfer Ashton Daniels can get him the rock.

A year ago at this time, Coleman-Williams was announced as one of the cover athletes for EA Sports’ College Football 26. He had already arrived as a star in this sport as a true freshman. But he falls on this list because he had a strangely inconsistent season last year. Though Coleman finished the campaign with 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns, he had only one 100-yard game and struggled mightily with drops. He also had two games with zero catches, which isn’t something you’ll find from players on a list like this. But we’ve seen him at his best — and it’s truly sensational — so this is a value play for what should be a prolific junior season. Alabama needs that.

8. Nick Marsh, Indiana

You know how Indiana isn’t a one-hit wonder? Because Curt Cignetti has reloaded his roster. Yes, Surratt and Cooper are in the NFL, but he has two receivers on this list, Becker and Marsh. Though you may not have been paying attention to Michigan State the last few years, Marsh had two seasons with a combined 100 receptions, 1,311 yards, and nine touchdowns. All of that came during periods of significant offensive struggle. Insert him into Indiana’s high-flying offense, backed by TCU quarterback transfer Josh Hoover, and Marsh has major breakout potential.

9. Dakorien Moore, Oregon

Oregon‘s offense is going to be ridiculous this season. Yes, Dante Moore is back, but there are three Ducks receivers who could have made this list: Moore, Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan. Moore gets the nod, though, because he’s a former five-star prospect who produced as a true freshman last season, recording 34 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns. Though he isn’t as big of an alien as some of the other people on this list, Moore is one of the fastest players in the country, especially in game action. With another offseason of development under his belt, he is ready to become a star.

10. Cooper Barkate, Miami

Miami’s offense is going to be special this year. Most people automatically focus on Duke quarterback transfer Darian Mensah‘s arrival, and for good reason. But the Hurricanes are also bringing Mensah’s top target from last year, Barkate, with him. Barkate had 72 receptions, 1,106 yards, and seven touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Though Barkate may be overshadowed on his own team by Toney, he is an incredibly consistent and dangerous weapon.

Honorable mention: Mario Craver, Texas A&M; Ryan Wingo, Texas; Eric Singleton Jr. and Dallas Wilson, Florida; TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson; Andrew Marsh, Michigan; Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan, Oregon; Mike Matthews, Tennessee; Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma; Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State.