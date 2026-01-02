Raylen Wilson injury update: Georgia linebacker leaves Sugar Bowl vs. Ole Miss, goes to locker room

Georgia‘s defense is currently without one of its top tacklers after junior linebacker Raylen Wilson left Thursday’s Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss and headed to the locker room early in the second quarter. Wilson was seen complaining about his lower right leg, according to ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge.

“A developing story down here on the Georgia sideline, Raylen Wilson, who is a key piece on this Georgia defense, a communicator, the linebacker has been taken into the locker room,” Rutledge said during the ESPN broadcast. “He was pointing to his right lower leg, having some issues there. He was on the (training) bike for a little bit and trying to stretch it out.”

This report will be updated.