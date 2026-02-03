Rece Davis calls for better safety for teams in court stormings

In what seems to be turning into an annual tradition, a court storming on Saturday wasn’t handled properly. UCF fans rushed the floor after an apparent upset over No. 11 Texas Tech, however, they did so a touch early.

Officials ruled that there were still 0.2 seconds left on the clock, so fans had to clear the floor to wait for the game to go final. Then they rushed the court again.

On Another Dooley Noted Podcast, ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis joined Pat Dooley and discussed court storming, among other topics. First and foremost, he at least thought the UCF court storming was merited in a world where sometimes teams rush without a serious reason to.

“It’s kind of funny, Seth Greenberg kind of labels things as legit court stormings or not legit,” Davis explained. “I think he gave that one legit as we watched it. UCF’s a pretty good team. It was a really good win for them.”

That said, there are problems with court storming, especially when it occurs too early. Players can get hurt or unseemly interactions with fans can spiral and blow up into messy situations.

“You know, I understand the dangers of that and the emotions that are going to be running high,” Davis said. “There needs to be a way to make sure that the visiting team who lost gets off the floor and that they aren’t accosted by knuckleheads trying to stick phones in their faces and pointing at them and all the stuff that ordinarily probably wouldn’t set somebody off but in that particular moment after an emotional loss might. Should be able to get those people off the court.”

Some conferences have even begun “incentivizing” programs to encourage fans to wait until the entire visiting team is off the floor before rushing. Fines in leagues like the SEC are issued for court storming, however, the SEC has in some instances chosen to withhold a fine if it’s clear the visiting team was able to get all the way off the floor before the fans rushed onto it.

There’s probably a line in there somewhere where court storming can be productive and fun without the dangerous element to it. Davis, for one, is a fan of court storming in general.

“The celebration aspect of it, of the fans running out, particularly the students, to celebrate with the players, is cool,” he said. “It’s a cool visual for television and if somehow you could just hold them back long enough to get the opposing team off the court then run out there and jump around and take some videos and post to TikTok and have a good time and nobody gets hurt.

“But they do need to get the opposing team off the floor, because what happens too often, whether it’s fans who have been over-served or fans who are just obnoxious, they want to try to rub it in to somebody and they didn’t have anything to do with it other than yelling at them. And it’s good that they yelled at them for a while, but you shouldn’t go up and start pointing at people and trying to stick cameras in their face and going, ‘Ahh, you lost.’ … Get the opposing team off the floor and then everybody run out there and have a good time. I’m good with it.”

The most high-profile case of a court storming gone bad came at Wake Forest a few years ago. The fans rushed the floor and Duke star Kyle Filipowski was stepped on awkwardly. He had to be protected and ushered off the floor.

Luckily, Filipowski wasn’t injured badly. But it did heighten awareness about court storming and the risks.

After Saturday’s early storm by UCF, the practice is once again back in the crosshairs. Davis did a nice job outlining the various elements of the issue.