Rece Davis calls for significant shift to the start of college football season

The college football calendar remains ever in flux. The timing of the transfer portal windows has shifted several times over the last few years. But what about the regular season calendar?

Could that be due for a move in the near future? ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast recently tackled that issue.

And the hosts of the show are of the opinion that playing games earlier in the summer months could be advantageous to the sport. Rece Davis, the host of College GameDay, noted he’s all about playing one week earlier.

“I am. We’re doing it (already), I’d like to see more games,” Davis said. “Always kind of disappointing there aren’t more great games.”

The Week 0 slate has been a bit light in recent years. It usually features a conference game played abroad, followed by a slew of other lower-profile games.

Davis wouldn’t mind seeing a mega matchup — the kind that are typically played on Week 1 — on the college football calendar for Week 0 in the future.

“I somewhat mentioned it, if you’re going to play games in Gainesville or Baton Rouge Week 0 they need to be night games,” Davis said, hinting at some of the logistical hurdles. “So then you come into an inventory thing, question for television. Because somebody will have to kick off at noon. And, heck, it can be hot in Ann Arbor, too.”

That said, for the college football calendar to gain a little more traction overall, starting things off one week sooner could make a lot of sense. As it is, with the 12-team College Football Playoff in place there are some long gaps at the end of the year.

Moving the calendar up a bit could keep things from running so deeply into NFL playoff territory, which forces college football’s hand. Davis explained.

“Generally speaking I think kicking off in Week 0 would be fine,” he said. “It’s sort of like on the other end of it, we all like football. More games on Week 0 and just rename Week 0 to Week 1 and that’s when we start. This is another topic of the whole calendar issue.”

There’s another benefit to playing games in Week 0. It’s a benefit college football currently only enjoys fully on the first week of the season.

Pete Thamel, an insider for ESPN, explained. He opened up:

“You avoid the NFL Week 0. Week 0 ratings are awesome,” Thamel said. “Remember Georgia Tech ended up like (highly watched). That Georgia Tech-Florida State game that we were at in Dublin did a monster rating because it was a great game, two big brands, big population areas. Came down to the last second. Now that you’re incentivized monetarily in the ACC by your TV ratings, like those things matter.”

Food for thought when it comes to the college football calendar. Of course, it will take the major television partners being on board with beefing up the Week 0 schedule for it to happen. So there are a lot of moving pieces still.