Rece Davis calls out Brendan Sorsby over 'manipulative way to get the outcome you desire' in gambling scandal

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been one of the biggest stories of the college football offseason. From his much publicized recruitment to his shocking betting scandal, Sorsby has been one of the offseason media darlings.

Sorsby, who committed to Texas Tech over LSU following his transfer from Cincinnati, was expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the sport this season. That was until Sorsby entered rehab for a sports betting addiction last month. News then trickled out that Sorsby placed hundreds of sports bets over his collegiate career, including betting on Indiana when he was on the team years ago.

Just Tuesday, the NCAA officially denied Sorsby’s request for reinstatement for eligibility for the 2026 season. He is now seeking a temporary injunction against the NCAA ruling him ineligible. If granted, the injunction would feasibly allow him to play out the 2026 college football season while the NCAA’s usually lengthy investigation process plays out behind the scenes. Sorsby’s legal team has cited potential damage to the Texas Tech QB’s mental health among the reasons for the injunction.

Rece Davis claims Brendan Sorsby’s argument about betting on Indiana ‘fell flat’

Just days before his eligibility case against the NCAA gets underway, ESPN’s Rece Davis called out Sorsby for his excuses surrounding the betting scandal.

“I’m sympathetic toward the addiction aspect of it, because it’s the dopamine rush, and the desire to have skin in the game,” Davis said on the latest episode of ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast. “I thought the feeling and connection to the team by betting on them fell a little flat in terms of his argument saying that he bet on Indiana because he wasn’t playing and he wanted to feel closer to them. That fell flat to me.”

In the affidavit released in Sorsby’s injunction vs the NCAA, he claimed that he bet on Indiana to ‘feel closer’ to his team. “I rationalized placing those bets as a way to feel more connected to the team, to root for my friends, and to feel like I had a real ‘stake’ in the games that I otherwise was not involved in,” Sorsby said. This argument just doesn’t work for Davis.

“What he was doing, while I’m sure it was addictive in nature, seemed to be really small bets and different things,” Davis continued. “It seems a little bit as if it might somehow diminish those who are in the throws of various addictions. It seems like a manipulative way to get the outcome that you desire. At the end of the day, that’s what a lawsuit is for anybody or any type of appeal. But, that part of it probably makes me a little less sympathetic to that line of thinking.”