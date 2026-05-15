Rece Davis eviscerates 'preposterous' 24-team College Football Playoff proposal

More and more ESPN personalities are speaking out against a proposed 24-team College Football Playoff format that’s gaining serious traction among the sports’ biggest power brokers.

Mike Greenberg, the longtime host of ESPN’s Get Up morning show, shredded the idea of doubling the CFP’s current 12-team field and suggested the potential devaluing of regular-season games would be the end of college football as we know it during Thursday’s show. Now, ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis has also voiced his opposition during a Friday appearance on The Next Round Live.

“I think 24 is preposterous, and 16 is bordering on it. I wish they would leave it at 12 and do an extra round of games on campus,” Davis said Friday. “Right now, the struggle is largely due to business and control, and it’s not necessarily for the good of the game. And the coaches who are getting behind this … think it’s going to save their jobs. It’s not. … Making the Playoff, sooner or later, will be like in the NFL. NFL coaches, NBA coaches get fired all the time for (just) making the playoffs and not advancing as far as the leadership thinks they should. And that’s going to happen (in college football) too.”

"I think 24 is preposterous and 16 is bordering on it." – @ReceDavis on College Football Playoff expansion pic.twitter.com/wZKTuEy7Nt — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 15, 2026

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who publicly threw his conference’s support behind the 24-team format originally proposed by the Big Ten during this week’s ACC Spring Meetings, revealed ESPN executives have made it clear the network vehemently opposes further CFP expansion. That means the ACC stands in direct opposition to its own exclusive media partner. ESPN holds exclusive media rights agreements with both the ACC and SEC, the latter of which remains the lone holdout among the Power Four leagues.

“ESPN has been pretty clear with all of us that they’d like it to stay at 12, maybe 14, but no higher than 16,” Phillips told reporters Wednesday, according to On3’s Andy Staples.

Obviously, ESPN has a vested financial interest in the Playoff remaining at 12 teams as the CFP’s exclusive media rights holder through the 2031-32 season following a six-year, $7.8 billion extension signed in 2024. Specific language in that agreement dictates ESPN remains the exclusive rights holder so long as the Playoff stays at 14 or fewer teams. Any future expansion beyond that number would allow other media organizations such as FOX — the Big Ten’s exclusive rights holder — to potentially bid on additional Playoff games, which ESPN obviously isn’t keen on.

Of course, support for future Playoff expansion isn’t just about money. Last week, the AFCA board voted to support a postseason that included “the maximum number of participants,” as part of multiple major changes to college football’s calendar. The move, which has no direct consequence on the CFP governing committee’s ultimate thinking, is viewed as largely self-serving as collegiate coaches hope a 24-team Playoff model would create greater job security.

“If that is your motivation, that it’ll be easier to get in the Playoff, you’ll have fewer controversies, all of those types of things that you hear, you’re fooling yourself,” Davis continued. “You’re going to continue to have those problems and coaches are going to get hired and fired just as they always have.”

Davis went on to suggest expanding the Playoff to 24 teams would disincentivize teams and devalue regular-season games, even longstanding rivalries like The Game or the Iron Bowl.

“The regular season in college football still remains the best in all of sports. You want it to matter. And you don’t want to ever get to a point where … Michigan and Ohio State are resting people (in The Game) because they’re going to play next week (in the Playoffs),” Davis concluded. “Hopefully wiser heads will prevail and keep this Playoff at a manageable number, and keep the calendar in a manageable space of time. And it’s actually too long now.

“Playing (the national championship) on Jan. 25th is entirely too late, … we need to get a handle on the calendar and the framework and move (forward) from there.”