Rece Davis explains why College GameDay always attends at least one Duke vs. North Carolina game

For the 23rd time in the show’s history, ESPN’s ‘College GameDay‘ is heading to the rivalry matchup between No. 4 Duke and No. 14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday. In the prior 22 appearances, Carolina and Duke are tied at 11-11. It is by far the most featured matchup by the show, with Florida vs. Kentucky (eight shows) being the second most attended game.

This year’s game features two red-hot programs. Duke has rattled off nine consecutive wins, with three coming against ranked opponents (No. 20 Louisville and No. 24 SMU). Carolina, meanwhile, has bounced back nicely from its 2-3 start in ACC play. The Tar Heels have won four in a row, including an 85-80 win over No. 14 Virginia on Jan. 24.

Ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game, ESPN’s Rece Davis joined ‘Another Dooley Noted Podcast‘ to discuss the significance of bringing the show to the Duke-Carolina rivalry.

“That’s kind of a staple,” Davis said. “I know sometimes people balk a bit at that because we, without fail, this is the 22nd year that we’ve done the show (at North Carolina vs. Duke). Except for those years when they used to play those games midweek, I think we’ve been to every one. And people say ‘why do you always go?’ And if I might borrow a phrase from my longtime friend and partner Jay Bilas, it always delivers.

Duke-North Carolina game has hosted College GameDay 22 times

“It is almost always without fail the highest rated game we have, and there’s something significant, even for people who don’t have an allegiance to that game or either side,” Davis continued. “It’ll be great theater and I’m look forward to always going to that, no matter the circumstances. Duke‘s great and Carolina’s really good this year, so it should be fun.”

Duke and Carolina have delivered some intense moments following GameDay appearances over the years. Most notably, the Tar Heels spoiled legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski‘s final game home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 94-81 win over the Blue Devils on March 5, 2022. Just 28 days later, North Carolina knocked Duke out of the NCAA Tournament in the Final Four and effectively ended Coach K’s coaching career.

Saturday’s matchup could be yet another legendary meeting between the two historic rivals. For the first time, star freshmen Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson will clash on the court. With Boozer and Wilson both projected to be top-10 NBA Draft picks, this game is once again must see television, as Davis alluded to.