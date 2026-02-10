Most, but not all, football fans love a snowy game. On ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast, analyst Rece Davis argued that snowy football is less-skilled version of the game.

“For years, the Big Ten fans said, ‘That’s real football.’ Think about that NFL game in Denver. It doesn’t make it real football. It diminishes the skill,” Davis said. “Now, when it’s cold and like, real football weather, it’s great. It’s fun if it’s in the 30s, 20s or whatever.

“When you start getting the sideways snow storms, it’s just who gets luckiest or who has less bad luck. So, I don’t want to hear that this is some great test. It diminishes the skill involved, which isn’t what we want.”

Davis’ argument originated from a debate about the current College Football Playoff model. As it currently stands, the higher seeds host the first-round games, but the remainder of the CFP games are held at neutral sites.

While some fans have pushed for more games on school campuses, Davis believes this decision would lead to inclement weather more often. For example, games at Ohio State in January will often have a chance of encountering snow.

Davis isn’t confident this weather would be best for deciding who the top team in college football is. Nonetheless, he’s willing to concede that snowy games are excellent entertainment.

“It’s great theater and a great thing to watch,” Davis said. “But, it’s not conducive to the players playing their best and the best performances. … Is it a real test of who the better team is? No, it’s not a test of the better team. It’s a test of who survives the elements better.”

All of the neutral site games this past season were held in warm environments, ranging from Arizona to Florida. This trend isn’t a coincidence.

On the flip side, more fans would attend their respective team’s bowl games if they occurred at their home field, instead of across the country. Then again, a snow storm could deter fans from coming anyways.

The argument is a complicated one and unlikely to receive a definitive conclusion anytime soon. Whichever side comes out on top, Rece Davis simply wants teams to put their best product on the field.