From Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Pittsboro, Miss., to Knoxville, Tenn., in the span of two weeks, the NCAA’s legal team put in the miles traveling to fight a multitude of mounting eligibility cases levied against its client. As NCAA lawyer Doug Minor admitted during closing arguments of last Thursday’s Trinidad Chambliss injunction hearing — which it lost — the organization’s legal representatives have been “all over the place” combatting more than 40 challenges to NCAA eligibility ruling in the last year-plus.

And while the NCAA has ultimately won more than it’s lost in court, the financial cost of fighting so many legal challenges to its authority has become untenable. Nearly every statement NCAA president Charlie Baker has put out this year has called on Congress to pass legislation to deliver anti-trust protections.

Of course, getting Congress to pass anything nowadays is akin to oral surgery, leaving many around college sports considering other alternatives to address the NCAA’s ineffectiveness. That includes ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis, who appears to support the idea that individual sports — specifically Division I football and possibly men’s college basketball — simply secede from the NCAA and establish their own individual governing bodies.

“We say the NCAA needs to get tough, I understand that, (but) I’m not sure they’re the body to do it,” Davis said during Monday’s episode of the College GameDay Podcast. “I almost feel like, in the future, whether this is in four years or 14 years or whenever, each sport will run itself. Or maybe a broader umbrella for the sports outside of football and men’s basketball.

“Those two sports (will be) their own entities — they will have their own eligibility rules, their own set of guidelines for player movement, all of those types of things, and the other things are governed by a larger body,” Davis continued. “I think there’s a better chance of success with that, than expecting somehow the NCAA is going to morph into this tough body and try to reinstitute their old-school ways.”

Whether it’s the recent win against Alabama center Charles Bediako, whose return to college basketball lasted two weeks, the Chambliss loss last week, or the pending decision on Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar‘s injunction hearing last Friday, the NCAA’s mounting legal challenges are only getting more difficult to defend. The NCAA’s own attorney admitted as much in open court last Thursday.

“Anytime a student athlete gets a judge to rule contrary to the NCAA’s rules, that’s going to encourage other student athletes to challenge other rules,” Minor said, via On3‘s Ole Miss Spirit YouTube channel. “… Every time a judge makes a decision to reject the eligibility determination of the NCAA, … it erodes the NCAA’s ability to manage eligibility determinations and make sure everybody plays by the same rules.”

And, according ESPN’s Dan Wetzel, it’s only going to get worse.

“The snowball keeps getting bigger,” Wetzel said before closing with a wild what-if scenario. “What happens if LeBron James says on March 1 that ‘I want to enroll at Duquesne and play for Dru Joyce III, my best friend growing up, and I’m going to enroll and I’m going to play, I’ve got four years of eligibility.’ And they get a judge in Pittsburgh to give him a temporary restraining order, and then another one, and he’s cleared for the next 30 days. Then LeBron scores 58 points in the Final Four. That’s possible now.”