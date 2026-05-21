Rece Davis questions the worth of a 24-team College Football Playoff

As support for the 24-team College Football Playoff continues to grow among three of the four major college football conference commissioners, ESPN’s Rece Davis is taking a stand. And it’s a negative one against the idea.

During the latest episode of the College GameDay Podcast, Davis questioned the ‘worth’ of expanding the 12-team Playoff to a 24-team Playoff. Davis claims that the move will devalue the regular season, along with stating that the Playoff itself will be devalued.

While making an appearance in the four-team Playoff or the 12-team Playoff has been seen as a massive accomplishment for the past decade-plus, making the 24-team Playoff just won’t have the same sizzle.

In the past, just making the CFP would be good enough for some coaches to receive monster extensions or jump from the GO5 to P4 (Alabama‘s Kalen DeBoer, Tulane‘s Jon Sumrall, and James Madison‘s Bob Chesney). Now, you would truly have to win and advance in the Playoff to secure your job/future with your program.

“I’m not saying the games themselves, once we get to 24, won’t be entertaining, won’t be good, won’t be worth watching… I’m not saying that. Of course they will,” Davis said. “We could go to 176 and I’d watch. I’m saying the expense is too high for the regular season. It’s not going to do what the coaches and athletics directors want to do long-term. It’s not going to save anybody’s job long-term. Sooner or later, making the Playoff won’t be enough. You’ll have to win in the Playoff. That’s where we are. It’s what we have in pro sports.

“The thing about the regular season… people say ‘things change’. But, there was a time where the four-team Playoff was right. Then it became dated, and now we’re at 12. Right now, I just don’t see it’s worth devaluing the best regular season in sports. Only the truly, deeply, meaningful regular season in sport. You might argue the NFL, but they’ve got nearly 50% of their field making it into the Playoff. Most of those teams are also evenly matched, and that’s not the case in college football.”

While Jim Phillips (ACC), Brett Yormark (Big 12), and Tony Pettiti (Big Ten) are all in on the 24-team College Football Playoff, Greg Sankey (SEC) is pushing for a 16-team Playoff. The continued fight for further expansion of the CFP has been a hot topic of conversation since the 12-team Playoff was created, and that will not be slowing down anytime soon.