Rece Davis reflects on his relationship with Lou Holtz after entering hospice care

In January, legendary college football coach Lou Holtz entered hospice care. Holtz is 89 years old. On a recent episode of ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast, analyst Rece Davis reflected on his friendship with Holtz.

“I had an opportunity to speak with his family and to speak with him. He, at the time, wasn’t in position to be able to respond, but they said he was listening to me, which was really a first,” Davis joked. “It never happened in the 10 years that we worked together. So I was pleased that. That was delightful.

“He has been such a great and loyal friend to me and my family. Means so much to us. He’s been over for Thanksgiving over the years, and we dearly love him. Prayers with him and with all of the Holtz family as they go through this.There are a million stories that people could tell about Lou Holtz, a lot of them very public, a lot of them very private. He has done immeasurable good for numerous people.”

Holtz was a college football coach from 1960-2004 and had successful stints as head coach at numerous schools, including Arkansas, Notre Dame and South Carolina. Holtz was also the New York Jets’ head coach for one season in 1976.

As a collegiate head coach, he boasts a career record of 249–132–7. Holtz is the only college football coach to lead six different programs to bowl games. Most notably, Holtz guided Notre Dame to a 12-0 record and Fiesta Bowl win in 1988.

After coaching, Holtz spent time as a football analyst. He worked with Davis at ESPN from 2005-15. With his always-entertaining personality, Holtz was a natural fit on television. Evidently, Holtz didn’t shy away from having fun off the job, either.

“Several years ago, Lou was gracious enough to invite Mark May and me to go with him to Augusta to play,” Davis said. “Lou’s a member of Augusta National. I’m a terrible golfer, and Lou knew that, but he was going to take me.

“Lou and Mark had a bet over the course of 36 holes. … Lou was coming off neck surgery. He was not supposed to be playing. … It ended up that Lou wins the bet. You can’t have your cell phones there, but you can have cameras at Augusta Nationals. So, they’re going to take a picture of Mark handing Lou the money, and Lou says, ‘Wait a minute.’ And Lou goes back into the clubhouse, won’t take the picture until he comes back out wearing his neck brace, so that it looks as if that he beat Mark wearing a neck brace.”