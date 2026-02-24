Although Selection Sunday is on the horizon, No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Duke faced off in a monstrous, non-conference matchup last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. The Blue Devils came out on top 68-63 in an extremely exciting game, which felt like a potential taste of the National Championship Game in April.

The high-level non-conference game near the end of the regular season is a rarity nowadays in college sports. Most non-conference basketball games take place before conference play in January tips off, and most non-conference football games take place over the course of the first few weeks of the season.

Following the success of the Duke–Michigan game, ESPN’s Rece Davis called for college football programs to continue to schedule high-level non-conference games. This comes in the wake of multiple series cancellations across the sport, including USC/Notre Dame, Arizona State/Texas, and Mississippi State/Texas Tech.

“Because of the buzz that was generated (Michigan vs. Duke), we started getting messages from other programs around the country,” Davis said. “‘Hey, how can we do this? When can we get involved in one of these? How can we schedule some of this and do the same things that Michigan and Duke just did?’ Michigan and Duke are two programs that don’t necessarily need all of that extra exposure. They are premier programs in college basketball, yet they saw the value in it.

“The one thing I thought of as we started through this was the direct contract in the approach and thought process of (Duke head coach) Jon Scheyer and (Michigan head coach) Dusty May about playing this game at this point of the season, and the college football schedule and the conundrums we’re seeing around the country with athletic directors and coaches evaluating whether they should play difficult non-conference schedules,” Davis continued. “Particularly, as their conferences expand their in-conference schedules, most notably in the SEC.”

With conferences expanding to nine-game conference schedules (most recently in the SEC), more of more of these programs are buying out of big-time non-conference games. To replace these games, ‘cupcake’ games are being added as free wins to the schedule. While beneficial to the program, it certainly isn’t to fans.

“I think it’s a terrible idea and precedent for athletic directors and coaches to try to approach scheduling from the standpoint of ‘I’m worried about failure’. If you approach anything in life from the point of “I’m worried I might fail,’ it’s almost a guarantee that you’re going to. There have to be some kind of standards.

“This idea of bagging these big-time non-conference games that people want to see… these games need to be played. They need to be played for the good of the enterprise, and they need to take the approach that Jon Scheyer and Dusty May took in basketball.”