Recruiting intel from Centennial-Chaparral Camp featuring over a dozen Power 4 prospects

Corona (Calif.) Centennial and Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral held a joint football camp on the Huskies campus and we got the latest recruiting intel on over a dozen prospects.

In an event we could see duplicated all over the SoCal region, Centennial and Chaparral put on a camp in front of close to 40 colleges from all over the region and beyond.

The two teams took part in individual drills, 5v5 linemen pass rush drills, one on ones with the receiver-defensive backs and running back-linebacker drills featuring both routes on air and running the ally.

We know several scholarship offers went out after the camp so this list isn’t complete as we talked to the majority of players before and even during the camp.

Here’s the latest recruiting buzz including upcoming visits and commitment timeframe from the event.

– Centennial WR Quenin Hale was the highest rated player in the event, checking in as the No. 51 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He said he’ll be at USC on Saturday for Junior Day and the Trojans had WR coaches Chad Savage and Dennis Simmons in attendance. At one time, Hale told us he could commit in February but it now sounds like he wants to wait and take a few trips in March.

“I want to see LSU, I’m talking to them a lot more now,” Hale said. “Oklahoma is coming hard, I want to visit Texas and Tennessee as well. I’ve been to OU and Texas and want to get back but I’ve never been to LSU or Tennessee so looking forward to that.”

Hale didn’t commit to a commitment timeframe, saying, ‘whenever it feels right,’ but it does sound like a decision is coming soon unless he’s really wowed on the USC Junior Day Saturday.

– Chaparral QB Dane Weber will be visiting UCLA on Saturday and the Bruins had several coaches including head coach Bob Chesney watching him closely on Thursday.

Weber has March visits (no dates yet) committed to Oregon and Cincinnati and said those are two schools who will definitely get official visits as well.

Kansas and Kansas State are two more schools Weber wants to visits and said ideally, he would piggyback those two on the same weekend since they’re close to each other.

– Centennial QB Jaden Jefferson still considers himself a Sacramento State commit, even through the recent coaching change. Jefferson committed to Brennan Marion last June but Cal just offered last week and the Bears have some buzz right now.

Jefferson will be on campus with his family this weekend and said he’s excited about seeing Cal up close and learning more about the program and the coaches. A few other schools have been recruiting Jefferson but he said he’s mainly looking at Sac St and Cal right now.

The plan is to take the weekend visit, then evaluate those two programs and lock in a final decision and that could happen quickly after he returns home.

– Chaparral WR Tycen Johnson will visit Arizona State on Saturday and the Sun Devil staff, including head coach Kenny Dillingham, was out in force at the event.

Johnson has been to ASU once before and said he has a great relationship with WR coach Hines Ward. When March rolls around, Johnson said he’s hoping to visit Kansas, Washington and Utah.

UCLA is another school making a push and should get a visit at some point. Cal is also involved and the plan for Johnson is to finalize official trips after his unofficial visits and then make a summer decision.

– Centennial safety Jaden Walk-Green will visit Arizona State this weekend and the Sun Devils are making a hard push. ASU was the first school to offer Walk-Green and he has already been up to campus two previous times.

Oklahoma and Washington were two of his most recent offers and Walk-Green said he wants to try and visit both when the contact period starts up in March.

Oregon is another school who just offered last week and is pushing hard for a visit and was a dream school for him growing up. Walk-Green said he will likely take 3-4 official visits with the aforementioned schools the likely destinations and then make his decision early summer.

– Chaparral WR Eli Woodard will visit USC on Saturday and the Trojans could be the team to beat right now. Chad Savage is his lead recruiter and watched him closely during the camp.

Woodard said UCLA, a recent offer, is making a strong push led by WR coach Collin Lockett. Lockett was in attendance Thursday and Woodard said he has a previous relationship with him before he got to UCLA.

The new Michigan staff offered Woodard last week and they look good for a March visit. Receiver coach Micah Simon was recruiting him at Utah and the Wolverines are high on his list. Oregon remains in the picture and Missouri, his hometown school, is also involved and will get a visit, unofficial or official. A decision is expected late spring.

– No player helped themselves more than Chaparral WR Michael Farinas. ‘Kiko’ was the twitchiest receiver we saw and it’s probably safe to assume he’ll be picking up multiple offers over the coming days.

He said he’ll be attending UCLA’s Junior Day on Saturday and is also hearing from Cincinnati, San Diego State, New Mexico, Fresno State, Colorado State and Purdue. He said he plans to visit Cincinnati along with his quarterback Dane Weber and added that could be an unofficial or official in April.

San Diego State is the only school he has visited thus far and the Aztecs are high on his list as he’s originally from the San Diego area.

– Centennial defensive lineman Miles Schirmer will visit Cal this weekend for Junior Day and the Bears could be tough to beat after signing his older brother Kingston Schirmer as part of the ’25 class.

Schirmer said UCLA is other school pushing hardest for him and the Bruins had defensive coaches Legi Suiaunoa and Vic So’oto tracking him during the camp. A visit to Westwood when the contact period kicks back off in March is likely.

Washington is involved as well and Schirmer said he’s hoping to visit the Huskies in March and it sounds like those three programs are at the top of his board.

– Chaparral OL Calvin Moala worked out at tackle and guard but will likely be a center in college and that’s where he’s primarily being recruited at.

The schools showing the most interest right now are Cal, Utah and Washington State and all three offered Moala over the last week. When March rolls around, Moala said he plans to visit all three programs and plans to officially visit all three as well.

USC has yet to offer but is another school Moala is very high on and would like to hear more from.

– Centennial DB Brett Smith said the schools he’s most interested in right now are Cal, Oregon, Boise State and Washington State and all have offered.

UCLA has yet to offer but is showing interest and Smith said he plans to attend the Bruins Junior Day on Saturday.

In March, Smith wants to take visits to Cal and Boise State and officially visit Oregon in April. He said ideally he would like to take all five official visits but knows that can be a grind so more than likely, it will be 2-3 visits and then a decision in late spring.

– Centennial ’28 running back Malaki Davis looked like a grown man and showed why he’s one of the top backs in the class. Oregon just offered last week and the Ducks are high on his list. Davis has yet to visit Oregon but is hoping to visit March.

Stanford was another recent offer and he has an uncle who works at the school and a visit is pending. Arizona also offered this week and the Cats are working hard to get Davis on campus. Washington is high on the list and Davis said Husky RB Jonah Coleman is someone he has a similar game to.

USC, Ohio State and Georgia are three more schools Davis said he has always liked and would love an offer from. He said he comes from a Trojan family and there’s a lot of people who would love to see him stay home for college. UCLA has offered and Davis said the Bruins should get a visit in March or April as well.

– Centennial ’28 corner Jordan Kirkpatrick said the schools he’s hearing the most from and has interest in include North Carolina and Florida. Maryland and Louisville are high on his list as well and he’s hoping to visit both later this off-season.

He just visited Florida a few weeks ago and that’s when he picked up the offer from the Gators. Tar Heel DB coach Mondo Hawkins has been the most consistent recruiter for him and Kirkpatrick said he wants to visit UNC as soon as he can.

Out West, Cal just offered a week ago and Kirkpatrick said UCLA and Arizona State are showing interest as well.

– Chaparral ’28 WR Tristian Pierce put his name on the map with an impressive showing and landed an offer from Arizona State following the camp. It won’t be his last as Pierce showed a really nice combination of quickness, burst getting in and out of his breaks and natural hands.

He has a solid 6-0-foot-0 frame as well and even with a crowded crop of ’27 pass catchers on his team, expect Pierce to make some noise this coming season.