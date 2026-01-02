Referees miss clear facemask against Georgia, stunt Ole Miss drive in crucial Sugar Bowl moment

Georgia and Ole Miss are producing a College Football Playoff classic in New Orleans. It’s a back-and-forth affair from the Sugar Bowl in the fourth quarter. But officiating has now played a role due to a missed call regarding a facemask.

Kewan Lacy took a handoff on 2nd and 3 and was immediately met in the backfield by a Georgia defender. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was there but grabbed Lacy by the facemask, pretty clearly. Almost everybody on the Ole Miss sideline looked for a flag, only to not get one.

One play later, Trinidad Chambliss threw a rare incompletion, only for the Rebels to be forced into a punt. If the facemask had been called, Ole Miss would have gained 15 yards and an automatic first down. Instead, Georgia gets the ball back down three points, looking to tie things up or even take the lead. You can check out the full play here.

Shortly after the moment happened, ESPN cut to a replay for another look. Not even the broadcast team could understand how a flag was not thrown. Color commentator Greg McElroy thinks it was “clear,” only for play-by-play man Sean McDonough to call out the two specific officials responsible for these moments.

“To me, it looked pretty clear,” McElroy said. “It was grabbed bad there by the left hand of Jonah-Ajonye.” McDonough followed it up by saying, “That’s a huge miss with the umpire and center judge staring right at it behind the play.”

Hopefully, this is not a play Ole Miss fans are discussing once the game goes final. Officiating is a part of the game but nobody wants it from this angle.

More on Sugar Bowl between Georgia, Ole Miss

When it comes to the College Football Playoff, these two programs are on opposite sides of the spectrum. Georgia has been here before, mainly during the four-team era. Kirby Smart‘s bunch even qualified for last year’s 12-team tournament, only to lose in the Sugar Bowl after an SEC Championship.

For Ole Miss, this is a completely new experience. Lane Kiffin guided the program to an 11-1 regular season, good enough for an at-large bid. Pete Golding is now running the show and already has a win under his belt after beating Tulane in the first round. Adding No. 2 would only add to his already growing legacy early in his tenure as head coach.