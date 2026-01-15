Report: 20 charged in college basketball game-fixing scheme involving 39 players across 17 schools

Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia have indicted 20 individuals on charges of fixing college basketball games between 2023-25. The accusations stem back to an alleged sports gambling scheme that reportedly involved at least 17 NCAA Division I basketball teams and more than 39 players, according to NBC News and ESPN’s David Purdum.

The alleged suspects, including at least 15 former college basketball players per ESPN and NBC News, face significant charges, including alleged bribery in sports, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aiding and abetting. Also among those charged are trainers Jalen Smith and Roderick Winkler and “high-stakes sports gamblers” Marves Fairley and Shane Hennen, per NBC News. Fariley and Hennen were previously among those charged in the gambling scheme involving Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

The former NCAA college basketball players charged include: Alberto Laureano, Arlando Arnold, Simeon Cottle, Kevin Cross, Bradley Ezewiro, Shawn Fulcher, Carlos Hart, Markeese Hastings, Cedquavious Hunter, Oumar Koureissi, Da’Sean Nelson, Demond Robinson, Camian Shell, Dyquavion Short, Airion Simmons and Jalen Terry, according to NBC News. Hunter and Short were both sanctioned by the NCAA in November for fixing games at New Orleans. A majority of the players involved in the scheme participated in rigged college basketball games during the 2023-24 and/or 2024-25 seasons, per ESPN.

The schools impacted by the scheme and named in the indictment include Alabama State, Abilene Christian, Coppin State, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Kennesaw State, La Salle, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, North Carolina A&T, Robert Morris, Saint Louis, Southern Miss and Tulane. Those schools are listed per ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Purdum.

The scheme reportedly started in September 2022 with point shaving in the Chinese Basketball Association, where Fairley and Hennen targeted former LSU basketball player Antonio Blakeney, who was not named in the indictment but “agreed to participate in the scheme and then recruited other players” from the Jiangsu Dragons, where he played between 2022-23, according to court documents reviewed by NBC News. Blakeney played at LSU from 2015-17 and then spent 2017-19 with the NBA‘s Chicago Bulls before moving overseas.

The group later targeted NCAA college basketball games by offering bribes to players ranging from $10,000-$30,000 to compromise games for betting purposes, according to the indictment reviewed by ESPN. Four of the college players charged Thursday — Cottle, Hart, Koureissi and Shell — played for their current teams in the past week, according to ESPN. The allegations against Hart, Shell and Koureissi reportedly involved their former teams, while Cottle’s alleged incident happened during the 2023-24 season, per ESPN.

“In placing these wagers on games they had fixed, the defendants defrauded sportsbooks, as well as individual sports bettors, who were all unaware that the defendants had corruptly manipulated the outcome of these games that should have been decided fairly, based on genuine competition and the best efforts of the players,” the indictment read per ESPN.