Ahmad Hardy to be released from hospital on Tuesday after suffering gunshot in leg

Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy is being released from the hospital on Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed. Hardy was shot in the upper leg at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning, and underwent successful surgery.

The Laurel Police Department confirmed to On3 on Monday that it was investigating the shooting, but due to an active investigation was not releasing a police report. The Laurel (Mississippi) Leader-Call reported the shooting occurred at the Kamakazie Biker Club on Masonite Drive in Laurel shortly after 2 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Laurel Police Department Sgt. Macon Davis described the scene as “a melee” to the Leader-Call. Hardy was staying at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, according to WDAM.

“There had been a scheduled concert there of some rappers, or maybe a couple of different rappers,” Davis said. “It drew a large crowd, and then gunshots rang out at the end.”

Ahmad Hardy was one of the biggest breakout superstars of the 2025 college football season. The Louisiana-Monroe transfer led all P4 programs in rushing yards (1,649 yards), and totaled 15 touchdowns. He was projected to enter the 2026 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate, and was lauded as one of the top offensive players in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was a victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” a statement from the program read. “Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.

“A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available.”

With the return of Hardy and the addition of Ole Miss transfer quarterback Austin Simmons, expectations were high for another successful season in Columbia under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Whether or not Hardy will be able to suit up this season for the Tigers will be vital for team success. Missouri has enjoyed three consecutive eight-plus win seasons under Drinkwitz.

On3’s Pete Nakos contributed to this story.