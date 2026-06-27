Report: AJ Ferrari arrested for speeding, 'flight to avoid arrest' in Nebraska

Former Nebraska heavyweight AJ Ferrari was reportedly arrested in North Platte for speeding and flight to avoid arrest, per Cody Mainquist of NE Wrestle. Mainquist posted a screenshot of the arrest booking on Saturday.

“AJ Ferrari picked up in North Platte after speeding down Highway 83 over 120 MPH running from police,” he wrote. “Later crashed his corvette into a ditch and took off on foot.”

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The booking date was 6/27/2026. The official charges listed for Ferrari were: “flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and obstructing the police.”

This is the second arrest for speeding this year for Ferrari. Back in January, he was pulled over for speeding and detained on an evading arrest warrant from October 2025.

Earlier this month, the three-time All-American and 2021 NCAA champion said his commitment out of the transfer portal was coming in a few weeks. Ferrari claimed he was likely to wrestle at 197 pounds for the 2026-27 season, in what would more than likely be his final season should he be granted a waiver.

Having wrestled at 197 at Oklahoma State and Cal State Bakersfield, Ferrari went up to heavyweight last year at Nebraska en route to All-American honors. Now, it seems like he wants to drop back down. His middle brother Anthony recently committed to Morgan State, returning to the school after one year at Campbell. While AJ Ferrari expressed interest in wrestling with him this year, there’s been no indication of where he’ll actually go.

“I’m coming off surgery, so I’m light right now, I haven’t fully made a decision,” AJ Ferrari told Jack Bartlett of NTV News. “I’d probably say 60%, 70% chance I go 197. 30% chance I go heavyweight, but it just depends, man. How I’m feeling, how my weight it is. I feel good getting lean, my cardio feels great. I went up to 245 but my cardio wasn’t where I needed to be, so I was doing so much lifting, it kind of (took) away from my wrestling. I enjoy wrestling, I enjoy MMA, I enjoy jiu jitsu, I enjoy the conditioning aspect, so most likely 197 if I had to say.”

AJ Ferrari said upwards of 20 schools were in contact or vice versa as he scoured what was next. He won a title as a true freshman for the Cowboys in 2021 and then wrestled to a 10-0 record the next year before a car accident ended his season. Ferrari was subsequently dismissed from the team due to misconduct allegations.

After potentially going to Iowa with his youngest brother Angelo, who’s coming off an All-American finish this year (184 pounds), AJ Ferrari and the Hawkeyes could not come together. He ended up at Cal State Bakersfield, where he finished 3rd at 197 in 2025 and then ended up at Nebraska, following an initial commitment to North Carolina.

Where does the three-time All-American end up? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

“There were a lot of schools that reached out, but I’ll be committing in the next couple weeks,” Ferrari said. “Me and my brother, we’re trying to go to the same school. It’s very hard, but I really do want to go wrestle with my brothers, so we’ll see what happens. Too early to say, but definitely in the next couple weeks we’ll definitely commit.”