It was revealed on Saturday that longtime St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt will retire after the 2026 season. Now, names have begun to appear in connection to his successor.

One coach whose name has quickly been linked is that of Alabama assistant coach Brian Adams, according to Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman. Adams has been with the Crimson Tide for two seasons and has experience coaching in the NBA.

Adams was most recently an assistant for the Detroit Pistons from 2023-24 and also spent time with the Clippers and 76ers. Interestingly, he was also the head coach for the Taipei Taishin Mars in the Taiwan Professional Basketball League in 2023.

There are other names potentially in contention for the job as well. Those include Merrimack’s Joe Gallo, Daemen College’s Mike MacDonald, Washington Wizards assistant David Vanterpool and Central Connecticut State’s Pat Sellers.

Schmidt had been the head coach of the Bonnies since 2007, where he has amassed a 338-253 record at the school. He is 420-343 in his career at this point with at least two games left to coach before he hangs up the clipboard.

This comes after consecutive 20-win seasons (22-12 in 2025). In the end, the Bonnies went to three NCAA Tournaments under his guidance. The most memorable of which came during the 2011-12 NCAA Tournament, where they nearly upset No. 3 seed Florida State in a 66-63 loss.

It’s unclear what role Schmidt will have in helping choose the next St. Bonaventure coach. However, with names quickly shaping the rumor mill — it’s likely this wasn’t an overnight decision.

Whoever it is, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein had an interesting report regarding the direction of the head coaching search. There’s expected to be some NIL investment.

“Sources: St. Bonaventure plans to pay its next head significantly less than it was paying Mark Schmidt in an effort to put more resources into the roster,” he wrote. “The Bonnies are believed to have the second-lowest NIL budget in the Atlantic 10.”

Prior to that stop, Schmidt coached Robert Morris from 2001-07, going 82-90 at the school. His coaching career began at Saint Michael’s in 1989 and had assistant stops at Penn State (1991-93), Loyola MD (93-94) and Xavier (1994-2001).

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.