Report: Allen Graves reveals conversations with LSU, Duke about potential transfer over NBA Draft

Former Santa Clara forward Allen Graves revealed he had conversations with LSU and Duke and will still consider transferring, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. Borzello also reported Kentucky reached out to Graves’ agents to gauge interest, but LSU and Duke are the top two.

However, Graves is still in the NBA Draft process at this time. According to Borzello, Graves would prefer to stay in the NBA Draft if he’s going to be a first round selection.

Graves was one of the best freshmen in all of college basketball last season. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, and earned WCC Freshman of the Year and WCC Sixth Man of the Year honors. He declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.

“This journey has been nothing but a blessing, and I give all the glory to God for every opportunity and every challenge that has shaped me. I’m beyond thankful for my family that has supported me every step of the way. I’m grateful to Bronco Nation for believing in me. This path is not one that I have walked alone. With that faith and foundation, I’ll be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.”

The latest mock drafts following the NBA Draft lottery are in too. CBS Sports’ latest one has Graves as the No. 21 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, meaning he wouldn’t be returning to college basketball.

Graves was a four-star recruit in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 power forward in the cycle and the No. 7 overall player in the transfer portal, before he elected to go to the NBA Draft.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.