Report: Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss among headliners at 2026 Manning Passing Academy
The 2026 Manning Passing Academy attendees have finally been revealed just one week away from the start of the event. Texas’ Arch Manning and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss headline the star-studded list of collegiate quarterbacks.
This season marks the 30th edition of the MPA, which brings together some of the brightest quarterbacks in all of college football. Other high-profile attendees include Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton.
“Thirty years is hard to imagine,” Archie Manning, the founder of the Manning Passing Academy, told Nola.com. ““When we started it, we just thought we’d have a nice little regional camp, a Louisiana-Alabama-Mississippi kinda thing. We never imagined it would turn into what it is today.
“I don’t think there’s ever been as many good college quarterbacks as there are this year. We had more requests than we could honor.”
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2026 Manning Passing Academy attendees
- Steve Angeli, Syracuse
- Bear Bachmeier, BYU
- CJ Bailey, NC State
- Ryan Browne, Purdue
- CJ Carr, Notre Dame
- Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
- Noah Fifita, Arizona
- Kevin Jennings, SMU
- Kyle Lowe, Southeastern Louisiana
- Jayden Maiava, USC
- Owen McCown, UTSA
- Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech
- Arch Manning, Texas
- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State
- Conner Weigman, Houston
- Demond Williams, Washington
Per nola.com, former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was planning to attend the event before being embroiled in his betting scandal. Just this week, Texas Tech and Sorsby decided to part ways as his eligibility status had brought mass criticism to the program from across the sport. Sorsby will enter the Supplemental Draft instead of playing college football next season.
Players such as Indiana’s Josh Hoover, Miami’s Darian Mensah, LSU’s Sam Leavitt, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and South Carolina’s Lanorris Sellers were reportedly extended invites from the MPA, but were unable to attend for one reason or the other.