The Atlanta Falcons are expected to sign veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr., according to multiple reports. This comes after the Falcons lost Tyler Allgeier in free agency, signing a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Robinson spent the 2025 season with the San Francisco 49ers and rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries. The former Alabama star began his NFL career with Washington in 2022 and was with the team for three seasons.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.