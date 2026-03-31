The Big 12 is reportedly taking steps to add women’s flag football as an officially sponsored sport by the conference. SBJ’s Ben Portnoy had the details.

The Big 12 is taking steps toward becoming the first FBS conference to sponsor women’s flag football, beginning in 2028 with a minimum of six teams, Sports Business Journal has learned,” Portnoy wrote. “The Big 12 and NFL previously announced a partnership in December that was expected to include collaborations around technology, officiating and, of course, flag football.”

Funny enough, 2028 is the same year as the LA Summer Olympics, which will feature flag football for the first time in men’s and women’s divisions. Now, the Big 12 reportedly anticipates having at least six schools in 2028 to carry women’s flag football.

“We’re trying to meet the moment,” Chief Football and Competition Officer Scott Draper told SBJ. “Our goal here is growth. Our goal is to advance Big 12 membership opportunities and growth for [the conference]. We see this as an opportunity to do that.”

Flag football was added as an NCAA emerging sport back in January. It apparently has major growth potential. According to the report’s statistics, there are already 20 million players worldwide and more than four million youth players in the United States.

In 39 of the 50 states, flag football is offered at the high school level and the participation numbers have climbed 60% year over year. Now, it seems like the Big 12 is ready to bring it to the mainstream at the collegiate level.

“This effort is really an extension of us doubling down on growing opportunities for women at the collegiate level,” Draper said. “… This is just an extension of that growth mindset and the opportunity for us to be innovative and first.”