The Big 12 Conference debuted a new, state-of-the-art glass LED video court at this year’s Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament this week inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City to much fanfare. The conference also plans to use the digital court, which is interactive and can alter its visual presentation, for next week’s Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, also inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Of course, not everyone is exactly in love with the technologically advanced court provided by Germany-based ASB GlassFloor. After just one day on the new floor, multiple Big 12 women’s players complained the glass playing surface was slick and slippery during their games, according to Front Office Sports.

“I was sliding a little bit,” BYU‘s Brinley Cannon said postgame Wednesday following the ninth-seeded Cougars’ 76-66 win over Houston, per FOS. “It’s really cool looking, but it definitely is a little bit of a different feel you have to get used to.”

The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments mark the first time ASB GlassFloor’s digital court has been used during official competition in the U.S. The Big 12 men’s tournament begins March 10.

“I think it’s a cool idea,” Kansas guard Elle Evans added after the 11th-seeded Jayhawks beat UCF, 56-35, on Wednesday, via FOS. “I will say it was a little slick in some areas. But we kind of got used to it.”

According to the Big 12’s initial press release on Feb. 11, the ASB GlassFloor provides “a next-generation, high-performance sports floor that meets the standards of modern hardwood courts” while also delivering “integrated LED technology beneath the playing surface [that] unlocks dynamic, interactive digital graphics and capabilities impossible on traditional courts.”

“Our goal at the Big 12 is simple: keep raising the bar,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in the release. “Elevating our league’s profile and adding real value to our programs requires a willingness to push boundaries. Last year, the introduction of the XII pattern on our tournament court did exactly that, and this year we’re taking the next step with ASB GlassFloor. This technology represents the future and bringing it to our basketball tournaments reinforces our commitment to innovation, positioning the Big 12 as a different league and national leader in elevating the game.”

While the floor’s digital makeup has been a hit visually — especially when the court changes team logos and provides interactive images — it has also delivered a wholly different playing experience for those actually on the court. Front Office Sports also pointed out that no courtside drink service is allowed inside T-Mobile Arena because the floor is a piece of technology and could malfunction if it gets wet.

Arizona State guard Marley Washenitz acknowledged it was “super cool to be the first year” with the new digital floor. But she also admitted it didn’t play like a typical hardwood basketball court.

“When we were dribbling, we were talking about how it was a little different,” Washenitz said after a 54-51 win over No. 15 Arizona on Wednesday, per FOS. ”It took a little getting used to with some of the lines and stuff like that.”