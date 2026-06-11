Report: Big Ten not prohibiting schools from playing Texas Tech amid Brendan Sorsby saga

Although reports surfaced earlier this week that the Big Ten was discussing a league-wide mandate against playing Texas Tech following the controversial Brendan Sorsby decision, that will not be the case.

On Thursday, The Athletic‘s Ralph Russo reported that the Big Ten would not prohibit members from scheduling Tech. Just one Big Ten team (Oregon) is currently scheduled to clash against Texas Tech in the future. That game is scheduled for the 2033 schedule, but could obviously still be canceled at any time before then.

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Although the Big Ten won’t prohibit members from facing off against the Big 12 program, Nebraska has already implemented this policy within its own athletic department. A memo was sent out in Lincoln on Monday night, which was obtained by Yahoo Sports‘ Ross Dellenger.

“I want to reach out to let you know we will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport,” the message said. “If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with (AD) Troy (Dannen) immediately.”

Big 12 Athletic Directors have held ‘serious’ talks against playing Texas Tech

On Monday afternoon, Dellenger also reported that fellow Big 12 athletic directors have also had “serious” talks about not playing against Texas Tech this year. That even included one NSFW quote from one AD.

“We’ve had some serious conversation about it,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told Yahoo Sports. “There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12.

“…It’s f****** bulls***. I know the kid has a problem. Well, get well and focus on your problem. It is absolutely devastating for him to be able to play when every other sport, no matter the level, deems an athlete ineligible or they are punished severely for betting on their team.”

The frustration stems from the fact that Red Raider quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA in Lubbock County Court, allowing him to play (for the time being) in the 2026 college football season.

Sorsby’s appeal for reinstatement was originally denied by the NCAA, after it was revealed that he placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana during his time on the Hoosiers’ roster. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

Since the result of Monday’s ruling dropped, it seems as if the entire college football world has rallied against Texas Tech and Sorsby. Although tensions are high, it won’t quite result in a league-wide mandate against playing the program.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh and Riley Gates contributed to this article.