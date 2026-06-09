Report: Big Ten to discuss league-wide mandate against playing Texas Tech after Brendan Sorsby decision

The Brendan Sorsby eligibility ruling might wind up costing Texas Tech some future scheduling agreements, at least from one conference. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Big Ten is set to discuss a league-wide mandate against members facing the Red Raiders in any sport.

“NEWS: Big Ten officials are expected to discuss in the upcoming days a league-wide mandate to not play Texas Tech in any sports, per three Big Ten sources,” Thamel said via X. “This is in the wake of Nebraska AD Troy Dannen informing his staff today that they aren’t allowed to schedule Texas Tech.”

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From a football perspective, only one Big Ten team is currently on a future Texas Tech schedule. They are scheduled to host the Oregon Ducks in 2033, quite a few years down the road. But other reports have indicated the USC Trojans were maybe interested in getting a home-and-home series on the calendar. This came after Joey McGuire teased Texas Tech facing off against a blue-blood program in the immediate future.

As Thamel mentioned, Nebraska has already implemented this policy within its own athletic department. A memo was sent out in Lincoln on Monday night, which was obtained by Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger.

“I want to reach out to let you know we will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport,” the message said. “If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with Troy immediately.”

At the time of posting, one school outside of the Big Ten has followed Nebraska’s lead. Georgia will not be playing Texas Tech, either. Leaders in the Peach State have been quite vocal about Sorsby being eligible to play. Not just those in the athletic department, as president Jere W. Morehead is right there with the rest of them.

All of this stems from Sorsby being ruled eligible for the 2026 season. He sued the NCAA for an opportunity to suit up for Texas Tech. This came after allegations of gambling, in which Sorsby reportedly placed thousands of bets. Some of which were on the Indiana Hoosiers, the team Sorsby played for. This all came to light after he entered a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction in April.

Texas Tech will have to play two games without Sorbsy due to suspension — the opening games vs. Abilene Christian and Oregon State. Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., all of a sudden, becomes a major moment in college football. Sorsby makes his ’26 debut, doing so in a Big 12 game vs. the Houston Cougars.