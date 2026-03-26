Report: Boston College signing Uconn assistnat Luke Murray as next head coach

Boston College is finalizing a deal to bring UConn assistant Luke Murray in as its next head coach, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel. Murray was a part of Dan Hurley’s staff on the back-to-back national championship-winning squad.

Murray is described to be an elite offensive tactician. He is also the son of actor Bill Murray.

This will be the first head coaching gig of Murray’s career. The 40-year-old UConn assistant has previous stops at Arizona, Xavier and Louisville, among others. He’s been with the Huskies since 2021.