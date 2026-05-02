Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who is now beginning his fight to regain eligibility following his gambling scandal that shook the college football world, has retained the services of notable attorney Jeffrey Kessler.

Kessler was the lead attorney in the landmark House vs. NCAA case, which was approved last June. The settlement ushered in the revenue-sharing era of college sports. Beginning on July 1 of last year, schools were able to share $20.5 million with athletes. The amount shared in revenue will increase annually.

If Sorsby is unable to regain eligibility, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sorsby could enter the NFL’s Supplemental Draft. No player has been selected in an NFL Supplemental Draft since 2019.

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, who is under NCAA investigation for making bets via a gambling app, has retained the noted lawyer Jeffrey Kessler to try to regain his college eligibility, sources tell me and @PeteThamel.



If Sorsby and Kessler are unsuccessful in finding a path to… pic.twitter.com/366nf7GhF7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2026

Texas Tech first announced that Sorsby would be taking an immediate leave of absence for a gambling addiction last week. The Cincinnati transfer quarterback was one of the most prized players in the Portal this offseason, and he is now looking at not being able to take the field as a Red Raider this season.

On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed that Sorsby placed bets on Indiana while on the Hoosiers’ roster in 2022. He also attended Cincinnati Reds games on repeated occasions, and placed live wagers on balls and strikes, sources told Nakos. The bets ranged anywhere from $2.50 to less than $1 per pitch.

Sorsby’s gambling has not drawn any attention from law enforcement, nor has it been linked to any attempting influencing of the outcome of games. It is reportedly just a steady flurry of small bets over a period of time. As of now, there is no timetable on Sorsby’s treatment nor any additional information on his potential return to the Texas Tech football program. This could jeopardize his eligibility, as noted below.

NCAA guidelines from 2023 on sports betting say: “Student-athletes who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports. This would also apply to student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.”

If Sorsby is deemed ineligible to play this season, that would elevate QB2 Will Hammond to Texas Tech‘s starter this season. Across two seasons as Cincinnati‘s starter, Sorsby passed for 5,613 yards and 45 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.