Report: Brian Kelly to join CBS Sports as color analyst for 2026 college football season

Former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will take to the CBS Sports booth this college football season, per Front Office Sports. Ryan Glasspiegel reported Kelly will be a color analyst and mostly call Mountain West games in 2026.

“CBS Sports has one Big Ten football game a week, as well as Mountain West rights,” Glasspiegel wrote. “This season, Charles Davis is replacing Gary Danielson alongside Brad Nessler on Big Ten games at the network. Kelly is expected to be part of a three-man booth on Mountain West games on the broadcast network, one source said …

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“This move was partly foreshadowed when Kelly was a part of CBS Sports Network’s studio coverage around the NFL Draft. He will also be an analyst on the CBSSN weekday program, Inside College Football, this season.”

As of now, this is just for the 2026 season, so it is unknown if Kelly will call games past this upcoming campaign. He spoke in April about his desire to coach again after he was fired from LSU in 2025.

“I still want to make a difference,” Kelly said. “All the young men that have been under my charge over 35 years, I feel like I have a lot still to give. Even with all this money in college football, they still need mentorship, still need development. Money aside, I have a lot to give. And my motivation is to want to get back to building relationships and successful programs in college football.”

Kelly is 297-109-2 in his coaching career with Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU. He reached the BCS National Championship Game in 2012 with the Irish, losing to Alabama.

Kelly also led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in 2020, losing the semifinals to Alabama as well. He left for LSU following an 11-1 campaign in 2021.

There were national title expectations for Kelly and the Tigers, but he went 34-14 in nearly four seasons. After back to back 10-win seasons to start, LSU went 9-4 and 5-3 under his watch afterwards.