Report: CFP rankings TV show could change, ESPN involved in decision

ESPN could reportedly be involved in changes to the CFP‘s television show featuring the weekly rankings. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini provided some context on Monday.

“What are possible changes to the CFP rankings TV show,” he wrote. “Early ideas range from fewer shows, eliminating the one before CCGs or changing how the chair talks with ESPN.”

As Vannini detailed, “there is some concern that the penultimate rankings leading into championship weekend unnecessarily lock in the committee and create expectations for how the final rankings should look.” So with that, there could be an elimination of the rankings release prior to championship weekend.

There are questions of how much a team should be punished for losing a title game or rewarded for winning it. In the first two years of the 12-team iteration of the College Football Playoff, a conference title game loser was included in the field: 2024 SMU and 2025 Alabama.

ESPN is contractually obligated to show five rankings shows per season, and showed six in 2025. As far as some of the changes on the table, in addition to eliminating rankings prior ot championship weekend, could lighten the scrutiny of the process.

Those changes to the CFP could include starting the release of the rankings later in the season, as well as taking the spotlight off the chairman. The CFP rankings start around Halloween and the biggest controversy last season was Miami being eight spots behind Notre Dame in that set, despite beating them head to head, but then being ahead of the Irish during the final set of rankings.

By taking the attention of the CFP chairman, whom ESPN’s Rece Davis is tasked with, the inconsistencies in logic week to week can be eliminated and not thrown out there for public consumption. Good or bad, it actually could provide clarity in the end during the final CFP rankings reveal.

However, despite potential changes coming, it might no quell frustrations from fans and pundits that watch each week. The show is a “blessing and a curse,” as one official told The Athletic.

For now, the CFP will be 12 teams again in 2026-27. Expansion seems inevitable and the CFP topic could certainly be revisited as far as how the rankings are presented.