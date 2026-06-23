Report: Chase Daniel, Jordan Rodgers promoted amid shakeup among ESPN analysts

Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel will replace Jordan Rodgers on the set of the SEC Network’s SEC Nation in-studio show after the former Vanderbilt QB was recently “elevated” into a new role with ESPN/ABC, according to Front Office Sports. Daniel will also replace Rodgers in the booth and call ESPN’s Thursday night games alongside new SEC Nation host Matt Barrie.

Rodgers is leaving SEC Nation to what FOS described as an “elevated” role as a college football analyst on both ESPN and ABC programing, though any specifics on his new assignments have yet to be announced.

This report will be updated.