Skip to main content
Join Now
Special Offer: On3 | Rivals National Membership
$19.99 for 1 year
then $49.99 billed annually
One subscription: The best coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

On3 Football

Report: Chase Daniel, Jordan Rodgers promoted amid shakeup among ESPN analysts

Byington mug
Alex Byington@_AlexByington
6h0members liked this
On3 - 2 images - hookly (4)
Chase Daniel | Jordan Rodgers

Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel will replace Jordan Rodgers on the set of the SEC Network’s SEC Nation in-studio show after the former Vanderbilt QB was recently “elevated” into a new role with ESPN/ABC, according to Front Office Sports. Daniel will also replace Rodgers in the booth and call ESPN’s Thursday night games alongside new SEC Nation host Matt Barrie.

Rodgers is leaving SEC Nation to what FOS described as an “elevated” role as a college football analyst on both ESPN and ABC programing, though any specifics on his new assignments have yet to be announced.

This report will be updated.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from On3

More On3 News