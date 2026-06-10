Report: Colorado overpaid Deion Sanders for Alamo Bowl, misread bonus in 2024

Colorado coach Deion Sanders reportedly received a bonus he did not earn, per USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer. He was overpaid by $50,000 for the Buffaloes’ appearance in the Alamo Bowl during the 2024 season, per the report.

“The same audit found the university overpaid Sanders’ assistant coaches and staff by $71,333 for the same bowl game and the university lost $1.2 million on the bowl game in large part because it didn’t have a budget for it to regulate spending,” Schrotenboer wrote. “The audit report was dated June 4, 2026 and was distributed to university leadership. It did not identify intentional misconduct but said ‘significant improvements’ were needed to avoid this from happening again. Such internal audits generally are designed to improve operations and manage risk.”

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The report stated it was the second straight season Colorado paid Sanders beyond the requirements of his contract as head coach. Sanders has spent three years at Colorado, going 16-21.

Per USA Today, Colorado gave Sanders a “discretionary bonus” of $250,000 back in 2023. Sanders received it due to the national recognition he brought to the university during its first season and if you were paying attention to college football in Boulder in his first year, it was like a weekly rock concert.

As far as the overpay for the Alamo Bowl, Schrotenboer reported the audit said the university gave him the bonus for being invited to a “New Year’s Six” bowl game, despite the Alamo Bowl not being a part of that slate. Sanders’ contract called for him to get a $150,000 bonus if his team was invited to a non-New Year’s Six bowl game and $200,000 bonus if his team got an invitation to a New Year’s Six game, which at this stage, is the College Football Playoff.

2025 was a year of transition for Sanders and Colorado, going 3-9 (the worst under his watch). It was without son Shedeur Sanders at QB and Heisman winner Travis Hunter (WR/CB). The Buffaloes were 9-4 and the talk of the town in 2024, but after a down year, Deion Sanders promised 2026 would be better.

“It was a tough year for the Sanders, getting our butts kicked in Colorado. (But) we’re going to get that right — where’s my camera? — I promise you that,” Sanders said in February, looking into the camera as if he was speaking directly to Colorado fans. “We’re going to get that right, we’ve gotten that right with what we did in the portal.

“But it was tough for the Sanders family. … It was a tough year, but we didn’t falter, we didn’t doubt, we didn’t back up off that thing,” Sanders added. “We stood there and we fought, and we’re back. This year – 2026 — is ours. We’re going to dominate this year from the top to the bottom.”