Report: Dallas Mavericks expected to reach out to Duke's Jon Scheyer about head coach opening

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly expected to reach out to Duke head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer as part of a wide-ranging search for their newly-opened head coaching opportunity, according to Cluch Points’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

The Mavericks parted ways with now-former head coach Jason Kidd on Tuesday and are exploring multiple potential replacements over the next several weeks. According to Siegel, that could include Scheyer as Dallas president Masai Ujiri is reportedly looking to build around budding NBA superstar Cooper Flagg, the 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Dallas Mavericks are also reportedly interested in speaking with San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney, a popular name in the NBA assistant ranks, among other potential candidates. The goal is reportedly to have hire made before the 2026 NBA Draft on June 22, per Siegel.

Flagg just capped his first season in the NBA after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Duke, where he won multiple national awards as a consensus first-team All-American in 2024-25 under Scheyer. As a freshman at Duke, the 6-foot-9 Flagg quickly established himself as one of the NCAA’s top young players, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range during the 2024-25 season. In fact, Flagg regular season as the first ACC player with 500-plus points, 100-plus assists and 30 blocks in the past 25 years.

Scheyer is coming off his best season in four years as the Duke head coach after replacing Blue Devils coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski in June 2021. Scheyer is 124-25 overall (.832) and 65-13 in ACC play (.833) in four seasons as head coach, including a 35-3 record during the 2025-26 season that ended in the Elite Eight. Duke has reached the Elite Eight in three consecutive years, including back-to-back seasons as the No. 1 overall see in the NCAA Tournament.

This report will be updated.