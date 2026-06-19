Report: Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay agree to contract extension through 2030-31

Green Bay men’s basketball coach Doug Gottlieb has received a contract extension, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The deal extends Gottlieb’s contract through the 2030-31 season, per the report.

The hiring of Gottlieb initially received a ton of pushback nationally. While he had a background playing college basketball and a father who coached it, Gottlieb had no coaching experience prior to Green Bay hiring him. Combine that with the fact that he was a mere 4-28 in his first season, and many were calling for Gottlieb to return to sports radio. But things turned around in Year 2.

This past season, Green Bay went 18-15. The Phoenix won six of their final eight games going into the conference tournament and looked like they could contend for a conference tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament bid, but a 20-point loss to Northern Kentucky ended the season.

With the extension, Gottlieb is looking to turn the corner for a program that has seen very little success in the last three decades. Green Bay has made the NCAA Tournament just one time in the last 30 years. Perhaps this extension keeps the Phoenix on track to get back.

Gottlieb hopes to keep proving doubters wrong

Despite his playing days at Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, Gottlieb was heavily doubted entering the coaching ranks. He had spent more than 20 years in sports radio for both ESPN and FOX Sports prior to coaching. Now, though, Gottlieb could be putting himself on the map to be the coach of a bigger program if he continues to win.

For now, though, he is dedicated to Green Bay. Gottlieb even told WeAreGreenBay in March that he turned down interest from other schools to remain loyal to the Phoenix.

“I’ve been called about one Mid-American Conference job and another job. I’m not interested,” Gottlieb told Local 5. “What’s the win in a little bit more money for me compared to what we’re building here and the fact that everyone supported me even though we struggled last year?”