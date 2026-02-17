ECU intends to hire Miami‘s Devontay Love-Taylor as its next general manager, according to CBS Sports. Love-Taylor, 27, is a former All-ACC offensive lineman at Florida State.

Love-Taylor wrapped up his second season with the Hurricanes in 2025. He was previously the assistant director of player personnel but was promoted before last season. Before he joined Mario Cristobal’s staff, he spent time as the director of scouting at Arizona State.

