Report: ESPN agrees to deal with The CW to stream live sports

ESPN and The CW have agreed to a deal to put the latter’s sports content on them ESPN app through its Unlimited Service, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. That includes ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West college football and basketball.

In addition to the college offerings, The CW provides NASCAR’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, PBR pro bull riding, PBA pro bowling and WWE NXT. The CW is considered one of the five broadcast networks along with Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC.

“We are just kind of trying to make ESPN and the ESPN app the front door for sports fans,” Nick Dawson, ESPN Sr. VP, College Sports Programming & Acquisitions, said, via Marchand. “As we look for additional content opportunities, this one was unique.”

The Pac-12 and The CW announced a long-term media rights extension in August of 2025, putting the conference at the forefront of the network. It seems to be good timing too, considering the new-look Pac-12 after the conference was decimated by realignment in recent years.

“Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households,” Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement in 2025. “I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead!”

Oregon State and Washington State are the lone holdovers from conference realignment over the last couple of years. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga (non-football), San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State are the new members beginning in July 2026.

With ESPN’s agreement, The CW’s programming will be seen on multiple platforms. In last year’s media rights announcement, CBS Sports was announced as a partner of the Pac-12, for example.

“What we knew very, very quickly was that the world doesn’t need another direct-to-consumer product because there are too many of them,” The CW president Brad Schwartz said. Rather than try and create their own, coming together with ESPN provides an additional outlet for the live sports content.