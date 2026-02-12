Former Syracuse lacrosse player Chrishawn Hunter has been expelled from the university after a “Title IX investigation found evidence that he engaged in dating and domestic violence,” per The Daily Orange. Syracuse received a Title IX complaint against Hunter on May 5, 2025.

A female undergraduate student filed the complaint and reportedly alleged three incidents that caused her to fear for her safety. A Title IX officer reportedly found Hunter responsible for two of three alleged incidents. His alleged actions violated Syracuse’s Sexual Harassment, Abuse and Assault Prevention Policy, along with section 1, 2 and 3 of the university’s Student Conduct Code.

“The sections address physical assault and intentional conduct causing harm. The hearing officer found insufficient information to conclude that Hunter engaged in sexual harassment, according to the decision. The hearing officer found that Hunter subjected the undergraduate student to “continued and unwelcome actions” from spring 2024 through spring 2025, the documents state.”

The hearing officer reportedly found Hunter used physical violence when frustrated with someone who he was in a relationship with. The first incident allegedly occurred in April 2024. According to the hearing outcome, Hunter pushed the complainant into a wall and choked her twice at his apartment.

Alleged text messages between the two corroborated the complainant’s account of events, but Hunter reportedly claimed the messages were not with him. The second alleged incident occurred at the start of the fall semester in 2024.

Hunter and the complainant had a verbal argument that allegedly escalated into a pushing match. The Department of Public Safety responded to this conflict. It’s unclear if Syracuse’s DPS alerted the school’s lacrosse program of this incident.

Chrishawn Hunter hasn’t been a student at Syracuse since spring 2025. With his expulsion, Hunter is not eligible to re-enroll at Syracuse or receive any diploma from the school. He is banned from the school’s premises.

The complainant remained anonymous out of concerns about her privacy and safety. Chrishawn Hunter spent two seasons on Syracuse’s lacrosse team. He didn’t see any action as a true freshman in 2024.

In the following season, he made three appearances as a midfielder. He recorded five shots and a ground back while causing one turnover. With Hunter’s help, Syracuse won the ACC title and reached the Final Four.

Per The Daily Orange, Hunter is currently enrolled at Onondaga Community College. The school is approximately four miles away from Syracuse.