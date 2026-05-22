Report: FAU files lawsuit against four former football players for breach of NIL contracts

Florida Atlantic University has reportedly filed suit against four former football players that transferred from the program in an effort to recoup tens of thousands of dollars in “liquidated damages,” according to TapInto Boca Raton. FAU reportedly filed the suit May 18 in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, claiming former Owls players Zion Paret, Gemari Sands, Tyler Stolsky and Asaad Waseem were in breach of NIL contracts signed last year when they transferred in January.

FAU’s NIL agreements reportedly includes contract language that requires the student-athlete to pay back half of the remaining money they would’ve been owed, otherwise known as “liquidated damages,” in the event of a transfer-related breach of contract, per TapInto Boca Raton.

FAU joins a growing list of universities that are taking advantage of the “liquidated damages” clause in NIL contracts in order to help offset the loss of unearned money. Cincinnati is currently engaged in a legal battle to recoup $1 million from current Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who is also involved in a NCAA battle surrounding his admitted gambling addiction. Duke and Oregon are among the other Power Four programs have also taken legal recourse with their former players.

Sands, a running back, transferred to Florida State this January, while Paret, a defensive back signed with UConn. Stolsky, a linebacker, transferred to West Virginia, while Wassem, a receiver, transferred to Purdue.

This report will be updated.