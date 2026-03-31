New Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross is dipping into his past — and the SEC — to fill out his coaching staff in Atlanta. Cross is reportedly hiring Vanderbilt assistant Kenneth Mangrum, bringing one of his former top assistants at Troy back into the fold, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Mangrum, who spent the past two seasons on Mark Byington‘s Commodores staff, previously served as Cross’ assistant at Troy from 2018-23, including as the Trojans’ associate head coach his final two years there. Mangrum then spent the 2023-24 season at New Mexico State before joining Byington’s inaugural Vanderbilt staff in 2024.

While serving as Cross’ associate head coach, Mangrum helped lead Troy its first back-to-back 20-win seasons in nearly two decades. A 17-year coaching veteran, Mangrum also spent time at Texas Southern, Texas-Arlington and Sam Houston State after getting his start in the profession at Angelo State between 2007-13.

Cross was hired at Georgia Tech on March 20 after the Yellow Jackets decided to part ways with head coach Damon Stoudamire after three seasons at the helm. Stoudamire led the program to a 42-55 (19-39) record with no NCAA Tournament appearances during his three seasons in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Cross is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances at Troy where he led the Trojans to two straight Sun Belt Conference Tournament championships. Under Cross’ leadership, Troy had five straight 20-win seasons, including going 45-23 overall and 25-11 in Sun Belt play over the past two seasons.

With Mangrum on staff, Vanderbilt has made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons while going 47-22 overall and 19-17 in SEC play under Byington’s tutelage. That included a runner-up finish in the 2026 SEC Tournament and a first-round NCAA Tournament victory over McNeese State. The Commodores’ 2025-26 season came to an end in a 74-72 loss to Nebraska in the Round of 32.

After that game, Byington broke down how the roster fit together and the legacy it will leave after his second season at the helm.

“This team is going to be remembered for a long time in Nashville and Vanderbilt and the things they’ve done,” Byington said. “It’s an incredible team. Maybe they weren’t the most high-profile players in the portal, but it was the right guys. You could see why I’m so proud and why I love them so much.

“I mean, the way they played tonight. They care about each other. They care about winning. They care about the right things. There is a lot of hurt in that locker room right now because they do care. They did not want it to end. They love each other. That’s not in every locker room. … I’m really going to miss this group.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.