Florida State OC Gus Malzahn retiring from coaching

Gus Malzahn is retiring from coaching, according to On3’s Pete Nakos He most recently served as Florida State’s offensive coordinator and now Tim Harris will be promoted to OC.

Malzahn’s coaching career began in 1991 and culminated during his time as Auburn’s head coach from 2013-20. Now 60 years old, the long time offensive mind decided to step away.

“After 35 years, it’s time for me to step away from coaching,” Malzahn said, via a release Monday. “I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life. I want to thank Coach Norvell for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program. I will continue to follow Florida State, and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell’s leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris.”

In total, Malzahn went 105-62 as a head coach in college with Arkansas State, Auburn and UCF. In 2013, Malzahn led the Tigers to a 12-2 record, an SEC title and the BCS National Championship Game, a loss to Florida State.

Despite that success, Auburn never returned to the title game, but did make the SEC Championship Game in 2017, losing to Georgia. Over the next three seasons, Malzahn went 23-13 but Auburn elected to fire him at the end of the 2020 regular season.

UCF then hired Malzahn as their new head coach in 2021. He immediately had success, winning nine games in each of his first two seasons and led the Knights to three bowl games in four years. But, Malzahn went a combined 10-15 in his final two seasons and he eventually resigned.

When he resigned, he decided to join Mike Norvell’s staff at Florida State, becoming their OC last season. But, after careful consideration, the long time coach decided to retire.

“I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months,” Norvell said. “He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning. Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme, and his ability to effectively share that knowledge with his players will continue to be a benefit for our offense.”