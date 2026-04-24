It was reported on Friday that North Carolina center Henri Veesaar is departing the program and intends to stay in the NBA Draft. CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander had the report.

Shortly after, Norlander reported a bombshell. Prior to Veesaar’s decision to enter the NBA Draft, multiple schools tried to lure the Second Team All-ACC selection into the Transfer Portal. He was offered at least $6 million, although Carolina’s NIL negotiations never came close to that number. North Carolina‘s brass could have offered Veesaar in the ballpark of $4 million to stay, but he instead wishes to begin his professional basketball journey.

This news comes after Norlander reported that Florida star forward Thomas Haugh, who spurned the NBA Draft lottery to return to college, could make more than $10 million in NIL for the 2026-27 season. College basketball is bigger than ever, and programs are dishing out more money than ever.

By the way, multiple schools tried to lure Henri Veesaar into the portal in the past few weeks by offering him at least $6 million, per multiple sources. UNC's NIL negotiations never approached that range, but the Heels definitely could've cleared $4 million had he opted to stay. https://t.co/WwZMcrEdEy — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 24, 2026

More on Henri Veesaar’s decision to enter, stay in 2026 NBA Draft

Following the firing of Hubert Davis and shocking hire of former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, it remained unclear in the immediate aftermath what Veesaar planned on doing. If he returned to Carolina, there’s no doubt he’d be the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. If he entered the Portal, he likely would have been the No. 1 player available.

However, he is heading to the NBA, and will surpass a massive NIL payday from a potential National Championship contender. Veesaar is projected to be the No. 29 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (Cleveland), in Yahoo Sports‘ Kevin O’Connor‘s latest Mock Draft.

In his lone season at North Carolina, Veesaar emerged as one of the most dominant players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tallin, Estonia native averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 31 games for the Tar Heels.

His career began at Arizona, where he averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 66 games. Veesaar’s best game at North Carolina came in an 80-79 loss to Clemson on March 12, in which he scored a career-high 28 points. He also grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds in the game.

The prized center heads to the NBA as North Carolina basketball heads into a new era. After five seasons at the helm, head coach Hubert Davis and the program parted ways after the Tar Heels fell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Carolina hired former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone to fill the opening, although that was not enough to entice the 7’0″ center to return to Chapel Hill.